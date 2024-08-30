'I will miss you all': Watch The Final Word from Mike McCardell

After a 62-year career, Mike McCardell is signing off one last time with The Final Word.

Watch McCardell re-tell one of his favourite stories – viewed in a different light since the death of his wife – and offer some loving advice to his fans.

"If you miss my stories, here's something you can do: Say hello to someone and listen to their story, and then tell that story again at your dinner table," McCardell suggests, in his final dispatch from the PNE.

"That's all I do. You can do it, too."