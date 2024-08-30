VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'I will miss you all': Watch The Final Word from Mike McCardell

    Share

    After a 62-year career, Mike McCardell is signing off one last time with The Final Word.

    Watch McCardell re-tell one of his favourite stories – viewed in a different light since the death of his wife – and offer some loving advice to his fans.

    "If you miss my stories, here's something you can do: Say hello to someone and listen to their story, and then tell that story again at your dinner table," McCardell suggests, in his final dispatch from the PNE.

    "That's all I do. You can do it, too."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News