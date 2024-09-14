Metro Vancouver's HandyDART strike continues after talks break with no deal

Mediated talks between the union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver and its employer, Transdev, have broken off without an agreement following 15 hours of talks.

Joe McCann, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724, says they stayed at the bargaining table with help from a mediator until 2 a.m. Friday and made “some progress.”

However, he says the union negotiators didn’t get an offer that they could recommend to the membership.

McCann says that in some ways they are close to an agreement, but in other areas they are "miles apart."

About 600 employees of the door-to-door transit service for people who can't navigate the conventional transit system have been on strike since last week, pausing service for all but essential medical trips.

McCann asks HandyDART users to be "patient," since they are trying to get not only a fair contract for workers but also a better service for customers.

He says it's unclear when the talks will resume, but he hopes next week at the latest.

The employer, Transdev, didn't reply to an interview request before publication.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.