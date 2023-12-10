'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
Loni Atwood, 43, was enjoying her life with her two sons and her work as a riding instructor and trainer when she received devastating news in April of last year.
On a visit to the emergency room at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, she learned she had an extremely aggressive and rare adrenal cancer.
She would undergo surgery at Vancouver General Hospital the following month.
“The care plan going up to surgery was…that there was going to be a preventative chemo plan and I would be starting it immediately after surgery,’ she said in an interview with CTV News.
But after surgery, she waited for a call from BC Cancer to start chemotherapy.
She said it would take ten months just to see an oncologist.
“You can’t call BC Cancer and say, ‘Hey, I’m waiting for my pathology. Can someone give me a call back?’” she said.
While she waited, she said, her cancer spread.
‘It is Stage 4,” Atwood explained.
“What kept playing in my head is this can’t be. This is a nightmare that I'm just not waking up from,” the Parksville resident said.
She believes part of the problem was not having, or being able to find, a family doctor. Still, she says, the wait for treatment was far too long.
“I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life,” she said.
Dan Quayle, 52, who lived in Victoria, was also waiting for chemotherapy, but as the weeks passed, his health declined. He opted for medically assisted death and died November 24.
Last week, Premier David Eby said that “any wait time for an individual facing a cancer diagnosis is unacceptable for them and their families, and for me.”
The premier said his government is working to improve cancer treatment.
“I’ve directed the health minister to work with the cancer agency to address wait times; they are unacceptable for British Columbians,” he said.
In a statement to CTV News Sunday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said that as of the second quarter of this year, 1,628 patients underwent chemotherapy, and of those, almost 86 per cent started treatment within 14 days.
“As the Minister of Health, I am committed to improving cancer care treatment capacity so that every patient has access to treatment within the timeframe of established clinical benchmarks,” Dix said.
“Compared to the same period in the previous year, BC Cancer is seeing more patients treated with shorter waits,” he said, explaining that his ministry has hired 61 new cancer care doctors since April and 27 radiation therapists since October.
He said that as of Dec. 6, more than 320 B.C. cancer patients have completed radiation therapy in the U.S.
“In the past two weeks, more than 50 patients per week have received radiation therapy in the U.S.,” the minister said.
Recently reported numbers indicated only 75 per cent of patients in B.C. had been getting radiation within the recommended 28-day benchmark.
Meanwhile, Atwood, who said she is determined to battle her cancer into remission, is urging the province to do more to help cancer patients in a timely manner.
“You need to carve out time to fix this. This is a huge problem. People are losing their lives,” she said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal dental insurance program to be phased in over 2024, benefits to start in May
The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning.
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Iowa man arrested in the death of a Nebraska Catholic priest
A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Catholic priest who was attacked over the weekend in a church rectory in a small Nebraska community, authorities said.
The Université de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Universite de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
Vancouver Island
-
'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
-
B.C. announces new three-year action plan to address gender-based violence
British Columbia has announced a new three-year action plan that it says aims to end stigma around gender-based violence and ensure access to supports.
-
'He chose me as much as I chose him': Dog found tied to Burnaby shelter gate adopted
A dog named Norman that was abandoned outside a BC SPCA shelter in October has found a forever home.
Calgary
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters defy police advice, change demonstration location
It’s been nine weeks of duelling protests in Calgary between Palestinian supporters and Israel supporters outside city hall and Olympic Plaza
-
Kiwanis Club gifts toys to hundreds of Calgary kids
On Sunday, 475 children and their families were invited by the Northmount Kiwanis Club to Toys R Us in Sunridge for a Christmas celebration.
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
-
Local rescue calls need for homes 'critical'
The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society says it's caring for an unprecedented number of animals.
-
Federal dental insurance program to be phased in over 2024, benefits to start in May
The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning.
Toronto
-
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
-
Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto
Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.
-
Suspects sought following shooting in midtown Toronto
Police are searching for suspects following a shooting in the area of Shaw Street and Wychcrest Avenue in midtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
West Island clients seek refund from snow plow company that didn't show up
Dozens of families in the West Island are demanding their money back because the man they paid to do their snow removal never showed up to clear their driveways after the first snowstorm of the season.
-
Quebec's public sector negotiations grind on as unions criticize lack of urgency
While Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling for 'flexibility' on working conditions in the public sector, unions are denouncing the government's lack of urgency to reach an agreement.
-
Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday
Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march on Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday morning to bring attention to the human rights crisis in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Winnipeg Ghostbusters celebrate record-breaking fundraising year for Children's Hospital
A fandom-fueled charity cosplay group is celebrating a landmark year of fundraising thanks to the generosity of Winnipeggers.
-
'Don't' wrap the gift': Holiday travel tips from industry officials
As we enter the busiest travel time of the year, industry officials are warning you to be extra prepared when travelling this holiday season, and don't wrap your presents until you get where you're going.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Saskatchewan Rush fall in home opener against Knighthawks
The Saskatchewan Rush battled long and hard in their 2023 home opener. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to come out on top against the Rochester Knighthawks.
Regina
-
'Net zero is no longer the goal': Sask. premier believes fed's 'true intentions' revealed in COP28 announcement
Premier Scott Moe believes the federal government revealed its intentions for the resource industry at the COP28 climate change conference.
-
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
-
Saskatchewan Rush fall in home opener against Knighthawks
The Saskatchewan Rush battled long and hard in their 2023 home opener. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to come out on top against the Rochester Knighthawks.
Atlantic
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
-
Moncton health care clinic still looking for a new home
A clinic that provides primary health care services to Moncton’s vulnerable population is still looking for a permanent home.
-
Glace Bay 50/50 jackpot a big draw, even in tough financial times
Like elves in Santa's workshop, volunteers were busy collecting money, and ticket stubs, for Glace Bay Minor Hockey’s 50/50 draw on Sunday for what could be the biggest draw yet.
London
-
Driver of fatal hit-and-run still at large
Via a video shared on social media, Norfolk County OPP have provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy.
-
Canadian high-school students' math skills are declining
New data shows while Canadian high school students rank among the top-performing of 81 countries in math, science, and reading, math scores in the country are steadily declining
-
Free toolkit addresses declining physical activity in Ontario classrooms
Researchers at Western University have created a free toolkit to address declining physical activity in Ontario classrooms.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police launch sudden death investigation in Mississauga First Nation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Eli Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation, north of Blind River.
-
Indigenous services minister to table First Nations water bill as early as Monday
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to table much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities as early as Monday.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Kitchener
-
Ukrainian newcomers struggle to find a home in Waterloo Region
Newcomers from Ukraine are having a hard time finding a new place to call home amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ontario.
-
Search for Smithers: Owner says missing parrot is 'very loved and very much missed'
A Cambridge woman is making a desperate plea for help in the search for her missing parrot who goes by the name Smithers.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.