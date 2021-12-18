Husband of missing B.C. teacher charged with manslaughter, indignity to human remains

More than three months after the disappearance of Langley, B.C., schoolteacher Naomi Onotera, her husband has been charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Saturday morning that the search for Onotera has ended in tragedy.

"I can confirm that we've located human remains of Ms. Onotera," Sgt. David Lee told reporters. "Those searches are ongoing – we still have several places to search and witnesses to interview."

Two criminal counts have been approved against the deceased's husband, 49-year-old Obnes Regis, who was arrested on Friday and remains in custody.

The update follows one day after authorities launched a new search at the couple's home. Investigators could be seen entering and leaving the residence in full forensics gear, sometimes carrying plastic evidence bags.

Police said the suspect was not arrested at the property, but have not provided further details.

"We understand the community has been anxious," Lee said. "We hope this arrest provides some answers and assuages some fears."

Onotera was reported missing by her mother on Aug. 29. The 40-year-old's disappearance cast a shadow over the start of the school year at Surrey's Katzie Elementary School, where she worked as a teacher-librarian.

She was also the mother to a daughter under the age of two.

Onotera's disappearance was initially investigated by the Langley RCMP detachment, until authorities began to suspect foul play. Their home was cordoned off with police tape for nearly two weeks in September for a previous search.

Lee said authorities could not provide any information on the evidence recovered during the searches.