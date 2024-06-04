Humanist group 'vindicated' with admission that Vancouver council prayer breached neutrality
The B.C. Humanist Association has withdrawn a legal threat against the City of Vancouver over the inclusion of prayers at Mayor Ken Sim's inaugural council meeting.
The association stood down after receiving a letter from a city lawyer acknowledging the prayers – which took place during Sim's inauguration ceremony in November 2022 – breached the state's duty to uphold religious neutrality.
Ian Bushfield, executive director of the BCHA, said members were "vindicated" by the city's admission.
"The City of Vancouver recognized the issue we and others had with the prayers delivered at its inaugural meeting," Bushfield said in a statement Monday.
"We will continue to work to ensure all our public institutions are secular and inclusive."
A 2015 decision from the Supreme Court of Canada found opening council meetings with prayers to be unconstitutional, and the BCHA has been auditing compliance with the ruling for the past several years.
"It is important that everyone feels welcome at municipal council meetings," Dr. Teale Phelps Bondaroff of the BCHA said in a news release. "When a municipality opens a meeting with prayer, it elevates some religions over others and sends the message that religion is more important than non-religion."
The association previously asked Vancouver staff for a commitment to stop allowing prayers at council, but was initially told the plans for inauguration ceremonies are decided by the incoming mayor.
The city has since promised that Vancouver will comply with its constitutional obligations, according to the BCHA.
Prior to the 2022 meeting, the last time prayers were included in an inaugural Vancouver council meeting was when Sam Sullivan was sworn in as mayor in 2006.
CTV News has reached out to the city for a response to the association's decision to withdraw its legal threat.
Meanwhile, another B.C. community is still facing a possible lawsuit for allowing prayers at council.
Parksville, a Vancouver Island city with a population of around 12,000 people, included a Christian prayer at its 2022 inaugural council meeting as well.
The BCHA said it had asked Parksville officials to "observe the law" with respect to religious neutrality three times since the inauguration but has not received an adequate response.
Bushfield told CTV News the association was still "seeking further clarification" from the city as of Tuesday, and continuing to prepare legal filings.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Planning is key amid polarizing challenges, say Vancouver Island brokers
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
'Honest mistake': Freeland on PBO carbon tax analysis error, dodges when asked about muzzling watchdog
Amid renewed scrutiny over the cost of Canada's consumer carbon tax, following a miscalculation by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by the Liberal policy, calling the error an 'honest mistake.'
How to spot a toxic workplace before accepting a job offer
The excitement of starting a new job can quickly subside once signs emerge that the workplace culture is toxic.
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Canadian D-Day veteran Bill Cameron dies just days before 80th anniversary events
Second World War veteran Bill Cameron died just one day before turning 100 and less than a week before he would join a delegation of Canadians to France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
Judge reserves decision of the fate of two dogs in fatal Calgary attack
A hearing held in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday, saw arguments from a lawyer representing the city of Calgary and a defence lawyer for Denis Bagaric, who is the owner of two dogs that were present for a fatal attack against an elderly woman in 2022.
Father of Alaska woman killed in murder-for-hire plot dies during memorial ride marking her death
The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.
The man in front of the tank: How journalists smuggled out the iconic Tiananmen Square photo
The shot is iconic: an unidentified man in a white shirt, hands full of bags, facing off against a column of tanks on Beijing’s Avenue of Eternal Peace, after the Chinese Communist Party ordered a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
-
Humanist group 'vindicated' with admission that Vancouver council prayer breached neutrality
The B.C. Humanist Association has withdrawn a legal threat against the City of Vancouver over the inclusion of prayers at Mayor Ken Sim's inaugural council meeting.
-
This brave kitten risked it all and saved his siblings on a B.C. farm
At just two weeks old, a starving orphaned kitten stranded in a bucket with his three siblings went on what rescuers describe as an incredible journey – and now he has a name befitting his nature.
Kelowna
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Edmonton
-
'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
Driver of stolen car killed in Tuesday morning crash in north Edmonton
One person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
-
'Worth it': Oilers' Stanley Cup veterans embrace long, gruelling road to Final
Experience handling pressure is one of the benefits players who've been this far in the playoffs bring to teams in the Stanley Cup final, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says.
Calgary
-
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
-
City's sale of Midfield Heights properties has started
Parcels of a prime 24-acre site went up for sale to developers by the City of Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Case of Calgary woman seeking MAID will hear arguments from two advocacy groups
Two Canadian advocacy groups have been granted intervener status in the case of a 27-year-old Calgary woman fighting for access to medical assistance in dying (MAID), despite her father’s objections.
Lethbridge
-
Expansion a priority as Lethbridge wastewater treatment plant nears capacity
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
-
Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
Winnipeg
-
'We're building the city for the future': Improving Route 90 could cost Winnipeg over $586M: Report
A preliminary report outlining the costs associated with improving Route 90, and widening Kenaston Boulevard, has been released – and it’s expected to cost a pretty penny.
-
Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario
Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
Regina
-
Regina police seize drugs estimated to be worth more than $1 million
Fentanyl and other drugs seized in a recent drug trafficking investigation by Regina police is believed have a street value of over $1 million.
-
Riders add CFL veteran Marcus Sayles on defence
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed American defensive back Marcus Sayles.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Renewing your mortgage? Here's what brokers in Regina and across Canada recommend
Those paying off a mortgage in Regina surely know the pain of increasing interest rates – with the Queen City ranking high above the national average in several metrics.
Saskatoon
-
'Dangerous and unsafe workplaces': Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action
Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.
-
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
-
Sask. breast cancer patients, advocates call for change to new screening guidelines
Advocates for breast cancer awareness are calling for reforms to Canada’s new breast cancer screening guidelines that were released last week.
Toronto
-
Teen girl pleads guilty to assault in death of homeless Toronto man
A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
-
New York man charged in sports betting scandal that led to former Raptor Jontay Porter's ban from NBA
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
-
Mom of teen who died at Ont. school urges all to hold their kids tight
The mother of a 16-year-old with special needs who died at his eastern Ontario high school last month says she is broken because her boy is gone, and she wants everyone to hold their own children tight.
Montreal
-
Quebec legislature unanimously condemns the idea of making province bilingual
In a vote that received the unanimous support of all elected officials, the National Assembly 'vigorously rejects' the comments of Liberal MP Angelo Iacono that Quebec would be stronger if it were an officially bilingual province.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
-
Woman, 67, arrested in connection with Robert Miller sex-assault investigation
Montreal police arrested a woman in connection with the sex-assault investigation into billionaire Robert Miller.
Ottawa
-
9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Ottawa's Britannia Beach
A nine-year-old boy died in hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
-
Shoppers react to news residential development could be coming to Carlingwood mall
Shoppers hope the Carlingwood Shopping Centre continues to be an important community hub, even as the mall's new owners look at residential development potential.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
Atlantic
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Here's what a Maritime mortgage broker suggests to get the best rates on your upcoming renewal
Some Maritime mortgage holders are anxiously awaiting a Wednesday announcement when the Bank of Canada will provide an update on the key interest rate.
-
Cape Breton student only Canadian to receive prestigious medical school scholarship
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
-
Eastern Passage, N.S., man facing child pornography charges
An Eastern Passage, N.S., man is facing several child pornography charges after a home was searched in the community last week.
London
-
Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
-
Man on electric scooter struck at Dundas and Colborne streets
A male pedestrian has been struck at the intersection of Dundas and Colborne streets.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Unexpected twists as homeowners navigate lending rates
A Bank of Canada decision on whether to adjust the interest rate is expected Wednesday. It will come as a growing number of homeowners find themselves in unfamiliar territory.
Kitchener
-
Community drug warning remains in place as overdoses, drug deaths rise in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is experiencing an increase in reported overdoses, drug poisonings and suspected deaths.
-
Why we're seeing lower prices for imported strawberries
While the cost of groceries remains high, surprisingly one item is being sold relatively cheaply right now – imported strawberries.
-
University of Guelph not being fined $20K for pro-Palestine encampment location, despite original claim
The University of Guelph said it was being fined $20,000 per day for non-compliance because a pro-Palestine encampment was obstructing the evacuation pathway from a campus building.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
With shelters full, homeless encampments growing in Greater Sudbury
Officials in Sudbury say homeless shelters are at capacity and the number of people living in encampments is growing.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.