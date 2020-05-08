VANCOUVER -- British Columbia is about to begin the process of reopening, and you’re probably raring to get out after nearly two months spending most of your time at home. But the appliances in your home have been working overtime, and you may want to get in some spring cleaning while you still have the extra free time.

Making breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week may have taken a toll on your small appliances. If your toaster oven is your go-to, it could have a build-up of grease and food spatter. To clean it, first unplug the oven, and then soak the racks and trays in soapy water.

It’s easier to clean the interior when it’s a little warm. Use a sponge or old rag and avoid getting liquid on the heating elements, and then wipe down the exterior.

With most coffee shops closed, your coffee maker has been getting quite the workout. Run equal parts water and vinegar through the machine, followed by plain water. Use baking soda and a damp sponge on the carafe and plate.

And there’s no time like the present to pull the filters out of your vacuum cleaner so you can keep it from losing suction or blowing dirt back into the air. Locate the small, washable filters as well.

You can also rinse the filter from the dehumidifier in the basement, and put it back to work keeping your air dry.

You’ve been cooking more, so those greasy filters in the vent hood above your range will benefit from a soapy soak. Check the manufacturer’s instructions to see if they’re dishwasher safe.

The world will look a little brighter through clean windows, especially if the kids help clean them. Start with the window frame and channels. Vacuum out any dirt, then wipe the frame with a sponge dipped in warm water and a little liquid dish soap.

For window washing, timing is key. It’s a good idea to clean your windows on an overcast day, as the sun can heat up the glass, causing the solution to dry up quickly and leave streaks.

Start at the top and spray the glass using plain water and a small amount of dish soap. A squeegee will do a great job of drying the window if you pull it down from top to bottom and wipe away excess water.

Now, give yourself time to relax and enjoy the view, or even get outside. You’ve earned it.