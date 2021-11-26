How to Avoid Debt from the Holiday Shopping Frenzy

Vancouver -

The holiday season can create a shopping frenzy.

Being a shopaholic can be an addiction and unhealthy buying habits can be easy to fall into.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich and Smith shared that people should strive to be shopping connoisseurs.

The textbook definition of a connoisseur is a person who is especially competent to pass critical judgements in art or in matters of taste.

As a result, becoming a connoisseur requires planning and research. It's about seeking quality versus quantity.

A shopping connoisseur is focused on identifying shopping goals that fit taste and budget.

A connoisseur is confident enough to not get easily swayed or frenzied into something.

Rajan says during the holiday shopping season, it is critical that we shop smart and take our time.

Her top tips to shop like a connoisseur are;

Make a list of what you need and stick to it

Set a budget

Do your research

Tackle sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day by having a plan in mind, knowing the store policies, getting gift receipts and researching competitor pricing

Choose door busters that meet your actual needs

Check the full video from CTV Vancouver to get more tips from Taz Rajan of Bromwich and Smith.