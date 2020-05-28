VANCOUVER -- As B.C. enters its 11th week in a state of emergency over COVID-19, top health officials in the province will give an update on how many new test-positive cases of the virus were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the update from Victoria Thursday afternoon.

The last update, which was given through a written statement Wednesday, revealed nine more people tested positive for the virus in B.C. and one more person died. A total of 162 people have died from the virus in the province.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Dix said in a joint statement.

Another 22 people recovered from the virus, Dix and Henry's statement said, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,144 as of Wednesday.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel