Horseshoe Bay ferry lineup nears Hwy. 99 on hectic day of sailing cancellations

Many ferry passengers faced massive lineups and hours-long delays heading into the Canada Day long weekend after mechanical problems forced the Queen of Alberni out of service.

The issue resulted in eight sailing cancellations Thursday between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay, where vehicles were backed up close to Highway 99 in the morning.

With the 1:25 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. ferries filled up hours in advance, and several Horseshoe Bay departures cancelled, many drivers who arrived before noon were left hoping for a spot on the 6:15 p.m. sailing.

BC Ferries said the mechanical issue involved the Queen of Alberni's piston assembly, and said it would require "critical machining to repair."

The vessel is expected to remain out of service throughout Canada Day as well, with six Friday sailings already cancelled between 7:40 a.m. and 7:20 p.m.

"Our engineering team continues to work diligently to resolve the issue," the company said in a statement.

"Though the repairs to the Queen of Alberni are significant, with a number of tests and trials remaining to ensure it is ready to sail, we anticipate it will resume service for its 7:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay on Saturday."

BC Ferries suggested passengers hoping to board at Horseshoe Bay or Departure Bay without a reservation on Thursday or Friday consider going on foot for a better chance of getting across.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," the company said.

Even before the Queen of Alberni was pulled from service, BC Ferries was bracing for a hectic weekend, noting it was the first time in six years that Canada Day and U.S. Independence Day were bookending the same weekend. Earlier this week, the company recommended ride-sharing and walk-ons, and boarding either early in the morning or late at night, to avoid long waits.

Up-to-date information on sailing schedules and available space is available on the BC Ferries website.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz

Cancelled sailings on Thursday, June 30:

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay

10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay

2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay

7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

9:30 p.m. out of Departure Bay

11:40 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

Cancelled sailings on Friday, July 1:

7:40 a.m. out of Departure Bay

10:00 a.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

12:25 p.m. out of Departure Bay

2:45 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay

5:00 p.m. out of Departure Bay

7:20 p.m. out of Horseshoe Bay