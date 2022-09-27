Honda sought after 'major vehicle incident' that closed Sea to Sky Highway northbound

Authorities are trying to locate a damaged white Honda following a "major vehicle incident" that closed the northbound lanes of the Sea to Sky Highway on Tuesday.

Mounties asked the public to keep an eye out for the Honda, which has rear-end damage and is missing part of its rear bumper.

"If seen, please call police and do not approach," Squamish RCMP said on Twitter.

Few details have been provided about what happened, but the incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in Lions Bay, a small community located between Vancouver and Squamish.

B.C. Highway Cams captured a massive lineup of vehicles on the Sea to Sky Highway in the aftermath, with some drivers standing on the road.

The RCMP's Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been dispatched to the scene.

Authorities said they were working to open up a northbound lane of the highway at noon, but warned closures on the route would be "lengthy."

DriveBC has estimated the highway won’t fully reopen until 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.