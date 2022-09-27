Honda sought after 'major vehicle incident' that closed Sea to Sky Highway northbound

Vehicles are seen lined up on the Sea to Sky Highway in Lions Bay in an image from B.C. Highway Cams. (Ministry of Transportation) Vehicles are seen lined up on the Sea to Sky Highway in Lions Bay in an image from B.C. Highway Cams. (Ministry of Transportation)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

  • Lawyer for Vancouver Island First Nation says goal of land claim case is reconciliation

    The lawyer for a First Nation fighting for title to part of Nootka Island in British Columbia says in his closing argument that the underlying objective of the court proceeding is reconciliation. Jack Woodward says the province missed its opportunity and has instead placed “the burden of reconciliation squarely on the court,” in a test for the landmark 2014 Tsilhqot'in Aboriginal title decision by the Supreme Court of Canada.

    Nuchatlaht and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation leaders and supporters rally at the BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of closing arguments in an Indigenous title case between the Nuchatlaht First Nation and the B.C. government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brieanna Charlebois

  • UVic halts new hires amid deficit

    The University of Victoria's campus is again buzzing with students, but a lack of international students during the pandemic means tuition revenue is down. The school blames the decline on a hangover from COVID-19, as well as inflation, a housing shortage and delays processing international visas.

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener