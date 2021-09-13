Homicide victim found at Okanagan high school identified as 22-year-old

VANCOUVER -

Police have publicly identified a person found unresponsive at a B.C. high school last weekend as a man in his 20s.

Taig Savage was found in a field at Penticton Secondary School on Sunday, Sept. 5. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Mounties say the death of the local resident is considered a homicide, but have not provided any details on what they believe happened.

In a statement Monday, the Penticton RCMP detachment said it was releasing Savage's identity and two photos in hopes that it will further the investigation.

Officers said they know Savage was in the area of Eckhardt Avenue and Main Street at some point before he was found.

At that time, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Investigators ask anyone who saw him in the area early in the morning on Sept. 5, had contact with him the night before and into the morning, or has more information in the case to contact police.