Homicide investigators probe deadly stabbing in Surrey neighbourhood

Surrey, B.C. -

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is probing a stabbing in Surrey Thursday night that left one man dead.

The violence broke out just after 10 p.m. on 184 Street near Fraser Highway in Cloverdale.

RCMP say it started as a confrontation between two strangers and escalated with one person being stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from serious injuries.

“The man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said RCMP Friday in an email to CTV News.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service was called in to assist and located one person who was arrested and transported to Surrey RCMP cells.

“Initial indications are that there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing. Work is being done to identify all parties who may have been involved or who may have witnessed this incident,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, of Surrey RCMP.

Police have not provided information on a possible motive.

RCMP put up two tents around a pile of belongings on the ground at the crime scene.

A pair of boots, two backpacks and clothing could be seen near the sidewalk.

Forensic investigators laid down evidence markers, took photos and combed through the area early Friday morning.

“We do not believe there is any link to any gang conflict. This does appear to be an isolated incident that did stem from a conflict that occurred between parties,” said Munn.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.