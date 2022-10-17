Homicide investigators called to University Golf Club in Vancouver

The RCMP’s homicide team has been called to the University Golf Club in Vancouver, where a witness reported hearing gunfire Monday morning.

Few details have been confirmed, but a tarp covering what appeared to be a body could be seen in the parking lot of the public golf course, located in Pacific Spirit Regional Park near the University of British Columbia.

One witness told CTV News he heard six or seven gunshots at around 10 a.m.

Several RCMP vehicles and at least two ambulances were seen at entrance to the club shortly after. Mounties confirmed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team would be handling the case.

Emergency crews also responded to a vehicle fire in the nearby Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Monday morning. The flames were reported near Crown Street and 22nd Avenue, a short drive from the golf course.

So far, it's unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and will be updated.