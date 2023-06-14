Homicide investigation launched after 4 found dead inside Prince Rupert home

Police say the bodies of four people were found inside a home in Prince Rupert Tuesday night.

Prince Rupert RCMP arrived at the home in the 100 block of Silversides Drive at 9 p.m. after receiving a report the deceased were there.

A homicide investigation is now underway and in its early stages, police said.

“At this time, police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects, and also believe there is no further risk to the public,” said Const. Brody Hemrich in a news release.

The names of the individuals have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.