Home connected to homicide investigation behind yellow police tape in Port Coquitlam
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:45PM PST
A home in a residential neighbourhood on MacPherson Drive near Mcchessney Street can be seen behind yellow police tape with several RCMP cruisers parked outside on Jan. 14, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- A large police presence in a residential neighbourhood in Port Coquitlam may be connected to a homicide investigation.
A home in a residential neighbourhood on MacPherson Drive near Mcchessney Street was behind yellow police tape with several RCMP cruisers parked in front on Tuesday night.
Mounties have not yet confirmed why they were in the area but have said it is related to an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team file.