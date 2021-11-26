Holiday Baking Tips for the Family
VANCOUVER -
The holiday season is the perfect time to bake as a family.
Jaime Damak, parenting and lifestyle blogger, joined CTV Morning Live with some helpful tips.
Damak had these recommendations for baking with small children:
- Always plan more time.
- Plan on making a mess.
- Make sure everyone has something to do.
- Assign tasks at their ability level.
For recipe inspiration, Damak uses bakegood.ca.
They have a vast array of holiday treats to choose from.
Damak enjoys making skillet cinnamon buns for Christmas morning and shared that they are a crowd favourite.
Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips from Jaime Damak.
Bake Good:
Jaime Damak, Je Suis Une Maman