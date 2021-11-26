Holiday Baking Tips for the Family

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season is the perfect time to bake as a family.

Jaime Damak, parenting and lifestyle blogger, joined CTV Morning Live with some helpful tips.

Damak had these recommendations for baking with small children:

Always plan more time.

Plan on making a mess.

Make sure everyone has something to do.

Assign tasks at their ability level.

For recipe inspiration, Damak uses bakegood.ca.

They have a vast array of holiday treats to choose from.

Damak enjoys making skillet cinnamon buns for Christmas morning and shared that they are a crowd favourite.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for more tips from Jaime Damak.

Bake Good:

Jaime Damak, Je Suis Une Maman