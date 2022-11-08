High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages

HORSESHOE BAY, B.C. -

For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.

It comes amid a wind warning that’s creating choppy conditions on the water.

The following sailings have been impacted for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Queen of Cowichan

Cancelled sailings:

6:15 a.m. departing Departure Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

10:40 a.m. departing Departure Bay

Sailings at risk of cancellation:

1 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

3:20 p.m. departing Departure Bay

10:10 p.m. departing Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay

Cancelled sailings:

6:15 a.m. leaving Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

8:25 a.m. leaving Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Sailings at risk of cancellation:

10:40 a.m. leaving Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

1 p.m. leaving Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

Monday saw a high number of weather-related cancellations along those same routes, and between Alliford Bay and Skidegate.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience, but said safety was its number one priority.

"We have thresholds in which we can sail the ships at, and if it dips below those we’re going to do everything we can to get those ships going, but if it goes above then we are in trouble. We are really just at the mercy of whatever the winds do and whatever the seas determine we are going to do,” said Daniel McIntosh of BC Ferries.

An alternate route is available between Tsawwassen and Duke Point.

“We emphasize for sure. I mean, I think everybody's been there, stuck waiting for something to go, but the weather is what the weather is. We can't control that aspect of the business and so we just have to abide by whatever Mother Nature decides,” said McIntosh.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Howe Sound, with gusts of wind forecast to whip up to 90 kilometres an hour.

The strong arctic outflow is expected to continue through to Wednesday morning.

Power outages

The high winds have led to a number of power outages on both the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

BC Hydro issued a regional alert Tuesday morning saying that crews were making steady progress on restoring power to customers on the Sunshine Coast.

“Our crews will be continuing to work around the clock until all customers are restored, but we expect some customers on Gambier Island and small pockets of customers in Gibsons may remain without power overnight,” said BC Hydro in an advisory.

The utility thanked customers for their patience and said it would continue to provide updated estimates for power restoration as they become available.