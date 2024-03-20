Herring spawn generates excitement on Vancouver Island

The herring spawn around the coastline of Vancouver Island is piquing curiosity and excitement as the natural phenomenon turns some waterways turquoise blue – and as fish return to some spots that seemed to be long forgotten.

On Tuesday, visitors to the Fisgard Lighthouse in Colwood were treated to abundant views of birds, seals, and an otter as herring spawned in the area.

An associate professor with the University of Victoria’s anthropology department says it's the second time they’ve returned to the spot in decades.

“I’m very excited to be here to see this,” says Iain McKechnie. “They are coming in schools this time of year to lay their eggs and to have the next generations come back to this same spot.”

McKechnie says clouds of milt are spread over the eggs, which lightens the water’s colour and attracts sea life to feast.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada considers herring a foundational species of food for the ecosystem. Commercial fisheries have been closed on the west coast of the island for years to help restore a population that was once over-fished.

“Indications are positive this year that the stocks are in good shape,” says Fisheries and Oceans Canada regional herring manager Bryan Rusch.

“We have seen increases on the west coast. It looks like positive signs that those are maintaining for this coming year. And the Strait of Georgia, I would say we have had good stocks here for quite a long time.”

Rusch says it's too soon to tell if this spawning season could lead to any changes to fisheries, which are done in consultation with First Nations.

“On the west coast, I think the change really is this year that a lot of that spawn is in kind of more visible areas,” he says.

On March 16, a hobby photographer in Ucluelet, B.C., shared his images of herring spawn near Terrace Beach.

“Obviously just aesthetically there’s a lot of people that [are] like, 'It’s beautiful what’s happening,'” says Geoff Johnson. “There was a small spawn there last year, not nearly this dramatic, so this for me was really special.”