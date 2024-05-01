Here's when Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology is set to reopen

After an 18-month closure, Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology has set a date for its reopening.

The museum, located on the UBC campus, was shuttered for seismic upgrades in January of 2023. The original plan was to keep the doors open while the work was underway, but a full closure was deemed necessary. A reopening date of June 13 was announced Tuesday.

“We’ve waited so long to welcome back visitors from around the world to MOA this summer,” museum director Susan Rowley said in a statement.

“Over the past 18 months, MOA’s Great Hall has experienced monumental changes—some visible, some not, but all for a stronger future. It has been completely rebuilt from the ground up."

The museum's Great Hall was designed by architect Arthur Erickson, and the upgrades were planned in order to preserve the original design, prevent damage from an earthquake, and protect the irreplaceable collections of Indigenous art and archaeological objects housed in the building.

Admission will be free on the evening of the reopening, starting at 5 p.m. It will be half-price on June 14, 15, and 16. Special, celebratory programming and performances are scheduled for the opening weekend. Full details are available online.