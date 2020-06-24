Advertisement
Here's what's open again in the Lower Mainland as COVID-19 restrictions lift
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 2:14PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- After months of closures, many B.C. businesses and services began announcing their reopening dates as the province moved through its recovery plan.
Under new health and safety regulations set out by WorkSafeBC, various sectors have been allowed to restart and, on June 24, B.C. moved into Phase 3 of its restart plan.
Here are some of the Lower Mainland businesses, attractions and services that have announced their reopening plans.
Museums, galleries and local attractions
- Vancouver Aquarium (reopening date: June 26)
- Grouse Mountain and Grouse Grind (reopening date: June 22)
- Roundup of other Lower Mainland museums and galleries (various reopening dates)
Municipal parks and recreation facilities
- Roundup of city-run outdoor facilities (various reopening dates)
- Outdoor pools in Surrey, Coquitlam (various reopening dates)
- Outdoor pools in Vancouver (various reopening dates)
- Libraries offering pickup, takeout (various reopening dates)
Provincial, federal parks
- Most of B.C.'s national parks (reopening date: June 1)
- Campsite reservations in B.C. (reopening date: June 1)
- Provincial parks (various reopening dates)
Private health and fitness centres
- Private gyms (various reopening dates)
- Booking times at a local gym (various reopening dates)
- Axe-throwing gyms (various reopening dates)
Shops and businesses
- Rio Theatre (reopening date not yet announced)
- Cineplex in B.C. (reopening date: July 3)
- How some nightclubs plan to reopen in B.C. (various reopening dates)
- Ikea in B.C. (reopening date: June 1) h
- Earls Restaurants (reopening date: May 19)
- Salons and barbershops (various reopening dates)
This is a developing list and will continue to be updated.