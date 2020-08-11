VANCOUVER -- It will be a slow start to the hockey season for thousands of young players in Vancouver.

The city's park board, which manages rinks, says three ice arenas will reopen on Sept. 21, but the rest will stay closed until October.

The board says 12 of its 24 fitness centres will open by the middle of September while the rest will reopen in a phased approach later in the fall.

There's no opening set for any of the city's indoor pools but outdoor pools have been operating since July with physical distancing measures carefully enforced.