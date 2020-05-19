VANCOUVER -- As B.C. enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan, local salons and barbershops are taking appointments again but with new protocols in place.

Barrette Salon in Vancouver's Davie Village decided to reopen Tuesday and said the response from clients has been positive.

"Everybody wants to get in, everybody wants a haircut, everybody wants to get their roots done so the reaction is overwhelming," Lance Sandover, owner of the salon, told CTV News Vancouver.

On May 14, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry rescinded her order for personal service businesses to be closed, allowing them to reopen five days later. But all businesses that either reopen or stay open need to follow new protocols.

"Hand sanitizer will be everywhere. You'll be required to use the hand sanitizer, you'll be required to use the mask and you will notice us cleaning a lot more between clients," Sandover said.

Chairs will also be cleaned between clients and tools will be sprayed down and set aside for at least 10 minutes before someone else is allowed to sit down for their appointment, Sandover explained.

"Our sanitization protocol is a little heightened right now so it's going to take time," he said. "Clients are going to have to be patient with us."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa