Here's how the Canucks stormed back from a 3-goal deficit to win Game 1 against the Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks fell behind early in game one of their second round playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers – but maintained their composure and scored three times in the third period for a comeback victory.

The Canucks took an early penalty for too many players on the ice and Edmonton capitalized on the powerplay to take a 1-0 lead just 2:11 into the game.

Zach Hyman buried a cross ice feed from Leon Draisaitl for his eighth goal of the playoffs.

Still in the opening frame, a Mattias Ekholm slapshot resulted in a second goal for the Oilers – also assisted by Draisaitl.

With less than a minute to play in the first period, Dakota Joshua would pull the Canucks within one when he grabbed a rebound off the end boards and beat Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner.

In the second, the Oilers added to their lead.

A Cody Cici point shot deflected off Canucks defender Ian Cole and past goalie Arturs Silovs putting the visitors up 3-1.

Hyman would later add his second of the night and the Oilers looked to be in total control with a 4-1 lead.

But with three minutes to play in the second, Elias Lindholm banked a puck into the net off Skinner’s stick and the Canucks were back within two.

Three-goal third

The tide turned halfway through the third for the Canucks when JT Miller deflected a Brock Boeser pass behind Skinner to make it 4-3.

At 13:47 of the third, Teddy Blueger teed the puck up for defenceman Nikita Zadorov who unleashed a bomb from the point with traffic in front.

Skinner couldn’t handle the slapshot and the Canucks, down since early in the opening frame, suddenly found themselves in a 4-4 hockey game.

Less than a minute later, a streaking Connor Garland took a pass from Joshua in the neutral zone.

He faked a slapshot as he drove to the net, before tucking the puck five-hole on Skinner as the home crowd at Rogers Arena roared in stunned approval with just over five minutes to go.

In the final moments, the Canucks held on as a frantic Oiler team buzzed in the offensive zone, pulling Skinner with two minutes left in the game.

It was a solid defensive effort by the Canucks who held Connor McDavid to just one assist and no shots on goal in game one.

The teams meet again at Rogers Arena on Friday night for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.