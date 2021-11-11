Here's how much it could rain in the Lower Mainland's latest weather warning

A person struggles with an umbrella in the wind as heavy rain falls in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A person struggles with an umbrella in the wind as heavy rain falls in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories