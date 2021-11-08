Tornado officially recorded at B.C. university, Environment Canada confirms

Vancouver -

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado did in fact touch down at B.C.'s largest university over the weekend.

On Saturday, a waterspout built up near Vancouver International Airport and made its way north toward West Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound.

A tornado watch was issued at about 5:30 p.m. that day and while it was rescinded less than an hour later, the storm caused considerable damage at the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus.

Environment Canada said Sunday it was investigating whether a tornado was recorded on land. By Monday afternoon, the weather agency had confirmed the rare event.

"On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 6, a tornado moved through UBC. Environment Canada received reports of hail, wind, rain and a tornado," the confirmation said.

Environment Canada said it conducted an on-site survey in partnership with Northern Tornadoes Project. It said the survey's results, including a final rating of the tornado's strength, are preliminary.

Environment Canada said it's estimated the wind speed during the storm was between 90 km/h and 110 km/h. The tornado was rated as zero on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is used to explain its wind speed and relative damage.

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT IMPACTS

After the weekend, crews were still working to clear debris at the university. TransLink issued an advisory Monday warning drivers that University Boulevard, which cuts through the east side of campus, is still closed to all traffic because of the storm. As a result, three buses are being rerouted.

Both the 14 Hastings/UBC and the 4 UBC buses will stop service at Blanca Loop and passengers can catch the 99 to get to UBC. The 99 UBC B-line will be diverted from University Boulevard to Chancellor Boulevard, but will service local stops and do a pick up at Blanca Loop.

As well, shuttle buses are being added between Blanca Loop and UBC to help any additional passengers, the transit authority said.

"Crews will begin work to repair damaged trolley wires and poles in order to resume regular service as soon as possible," TransLink's statement said.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience."

Anyone with information, photos or video of the storm or damage is being asked to forward them to Environment Canada at pacificstorm@ec.gc.ca or by using the hashtag #BCStorm on Twitter.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander