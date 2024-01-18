Here's how many complaints the City of Vancouver received about unshovelled sidewalks

In the 24 hours after a snowstorm hit Vancouver, the city received 120 complaints about people not shovelling their sidewalks – which works out to an average of one every 12 minutes.

The municipal bylaw requires sidewalks to be cleared by 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall. Failure to do so can result in a fine of between $250 and $750 plus a potential snow-clearing bill, should the city decide to hire someone else to do the work.

The latest winter storm started overnight and continued throughout the day Wednesday, piling up to roughly 30 centimetres by the evening – meaning keeping sidewalks continuously clear required more than one trip outside.

"The city’s bylaw officers are out documenting non-compliance with the snow and ice removal bylaw and fines will be issued if it is warranted," a spokesperson said in an email.

The City of Vancouver has received a total of 161 complaints about alleged bylaw breaches since winter began. No fines have been levied in connection with the complaints stemming from the latest storm, the statement form the city said, explaining that the fines are not handed out immediately.

"When the city gets a complaint, bylaw inspectors will attend to properties to document non-compliance, which includes collecting evidence of the offence. This evidence is sent to the city prosecutor’s office requesting to lay a charge against the property owner," the spokesperson wrote.

"The process of charging a property takes time and we anticipate issuing more fines as files for the current snow storm are reviewed and more complaints come in," the email continued.

Fines in cities across the region range from $45 to $400.

An update from the city Thursday said that crews are once again out in full force clearing and salting priority routes, as more snow begins to fall.