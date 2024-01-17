Here's how much you could be fined for failing to shovel snow in Metro Vancouver

As people across Metro Vancouver are being told to stay off the roads while snow-clearing crews do their work, cities do require property owners to shovel their own sidewalks – and failure to do so can lead to hefty fines.

The City of Vancouver requires residents to get the job done by 10 a.m. the day after a snowfall.

Failure to do so could result in fines ranging from $250 to $750 – plus a potential snow-clearing bill, should the city decide to hire someone else to do the work.

"Vancouver property owners and occupants are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks in front of and, if on a corner lot, alongside their property," reads the city's website.

People who are away from home or otherwise unable to shovel their own sidewalk can request the help of a volunteer Snow Angel.

In the past, the city has said it prefers to take an "educational approach" to enforcing this bylaw. Generally, when a complaint is received a 24-hour warning is given before a fine is issued.

Several other municipalities have a 10 a.m. deadline as well, including Surrey. In that city, the fine for not clearing the sidewalk is $55 per day for residential properties and $80 per day for businesses.

"If a business or resident is reported for unshovelled sidewalks, they will be issued a notice. If they do not respond within the set time period, they will be fined," the city's website says.

In Burnaby, another city with a 10 a.m. deadline, the fines are $100 for single-family homes, $250 for multi-family homes and $400 for businesses. The city's website says staff will be sent to inspect properties when complaints are received, and makes no mention of notices or warnings being issued before a fine is levied.

In Richmond, recent bylaw changes mean that fines for failing to shovel before 10 a.m. have increased from $70 to $125 and that owners of undeveloped or under-construction properties are also required to clear show.

The District of North Vancouver, which adopted its snow-clearing bylaw in 2022, also has a 10 a.m. deadline and the fines start at $150.

The City of North Vancouver and City of West Vancouver both give property owners 24 hours to clear snow and ice from outside their homes and businesses. The fines in those cities are $110 and $45, respectively.

Information on snow-clearing requirements is usually available on local government websites.