Here's how far gas prices fell in Metro Vancouver overnight

After weeks of gas prices soaring above $2 per litre and setting new records in Metro Vancouver, drivers in the region finally got a reprieve at the pumps Thursday morning.

Prices tumbled dramatically overnight, falling 35 cents at some stations from 227.9 cents per litre to 192.9. On Friday, they could fall even further to 189.9 cents per litre, according to gas-price prediction site Gas Wizard.

The drop comes after the region hit an all-time high of 241.9 on Sept. 30. That price was matched on Oct. 7.

Analysts explained the historically high prices were due to tight supply as a major pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast underwent maintenance.

That meant prices were particularly high in B.C. While Metro Vancouver drivers were paying around 227.9 Wednesday, prices in Toronto were 167.9 cents per litre and in Edmonton, they were 169.9.

But now that those facilities on the West Coast are back online, local prices are decreasing.

Before the price drop, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he was glad to see the prices decreasing, adding there's "volatility in the market."

"These are internationally traded commodities and government has very little control over the final price," Horgan said Wednesday.

"The taxes that are put into a litre of gas go towards our transit system and go towards building new bridges filling holes in our roadways. These are tax dollars that go to work to help the travelling public."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa