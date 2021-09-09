Here's a list of all the B.C. candidates in the 2021 federal election
British Columbians are set to return to the polls on Sept. 20 to vote in the 2021 federal election.
Voters do not need to have a vaccine card in order to cast their ballot.
The final list of candidates for every B.C. riding can be found below, starting with those running in Metro Vancouver.
VANCOUVER CENTRE
Candidates:
Conservative – Harry Cockell
Green – Alaric Paivarinta
Liberal – Hedy Fry
NDP – Breen Ouellette
People's Party of Canada – Taylor Singleton-Fookes
VANCOUVER EAST
Candidates:
Communist – Natasha Hale
Conservative – Mauro Francis
Green – Cheryl Matthew
Liberal – Josh Vander Vies
Libertarian – Golok Buday
NDP – Jenny Kwan
People's Party of Canada – Karin Litzcke
VANCOUVER GRANVILLE
Candidates:
Conservative – Kailin Che
Green – Imtiaz Popat
Liberal – Taleeb Noormohamed
NDP – Anjali Appadurai
People's Party of Canada – Damian Jewett
VANCOUVER KINGSWAY
Candidates:
Communist – Kimball Cariou
Conservative – Carson Binda
Green – Farrukh Chishtie
Liberal – Virginia Bremner
Marxist-Leninist – Donna Petersen
NDP – Don Davies
People's Party of Canada – Jeremy MacKenzie
VANCOUVER QUADRA
Candidates:
Conservative – Brad Armstrong
Green – Devyani Singh
Liberal – Joyce Murray
NDP – Naden Abenes
People's Party of Canada – Renate Siekmann
VANCOUVER SOUTH
Candidates:
Conservative – Sukhbir Singh Gill
Liberal – Harjit S. Sajjan
Marxist-Leninist – Anne Jamieson
NDP – Sean McQuillan
People's Party of Canada – Anthony Cook
NORTH VANCOUVER
Candidates:
Conservative – Les Jickling
Green – Archie Kaario
Liberal – Jonathan Wilkinson
NDP – Tammy Bentz
People's Party of Canada – John Galloway
WEST VANCOUVER-SUNSHINE COAST-SEA TO SKY COUNTRY
Candidates:
Conservative – John Weston
Green – Mike Simpson
Independent – Chris MacGregor
Independent – Terry Grimwood
Liberal – Patrick Weiler
NDP – Avi Lewis
Parti Rhinocéros Party – Gordon Jeffrey
People's Party of Canada – Doug Bebb
RICHMOND CENTRE
Candidates:
Conservative – Alice Wong
Green – Laura Gillanders
Liberal – Wilson Miao
NDP – Sandra Nixon
People's Party of Canada – James Hinton
STEVESTON-RICHMOND EAST
Candidates:
Conservative – Kenny Chiu
Green – Francoise Raunet
Liberal – Parm Bains
NDP – Jack Trovato
People's Party of Canada – Jennifer Singh
DELTA
Candidates:
Conservative – Garry Shearer
Green – Jeremy Smith
Independent – Hong Yan Pan
Liberal – Carla Qualtrough
NDP – Monika Dean
People's Party of Canada – Paul Tarasenko
BURNABY NORTH-SEYMOUR
Candidates:
Conservative – Kelsey Shein
Green – Peter Dolling
Liberal – Terry Beech
NDP – Jim Hanson
People's Party of Canada – Brad Nickerson
BURNABY SOUTH
Candidates:
Conservative – Likky Lavji
Green – Maureen Curran
Independent – Martin Kendell
Liberal – Brea Huang Sami
NDP – Jagmeet Singh
People's Party of Canada – Marcella Williams
NEW WESTMINSTER-BURNABY
Candidates:
Conservative – Paige Munro
Green – David MacDonald
Liberal – Rozina Jaffer
NDP – Peter Julian
People's Party of Canada – Kevin Heide
PORT MOODY-COQUITLAM
Candidates:
Conservative – Nelly Shin
Liberal – Will Davis
Marxist-Leninist – Roland Verrier
NDP – Bonita Zarrillo
People's Party of Canada – Desta McPherson
COQUITLAM-PORT COQUITLAM
Candidates:
Conservative – Katerina Anastasiadis
Liberal – Ron McKinnon
NDP – Laura Dupont
People's Party of Canada – Kimberly Brundell
PITT MEADOWS-MAPLE RIDGE
Candidates:
Conservative – Marc Dalton
Independent – Steven William Ranta
Liberal – Ahmed Yousef
NDP – Phil Klapwyk
Parti Rhinocéros Party – Peter Buddle
People's Party of Canada – Juliuss Hoffmann
SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK
Candidates:
Conservative – Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Liberal – Gordie Hogg
NDP – June Liu
People's Party of Canada – Gary Jensen
SURREY CENTRE
Candidates:
Communist – Ryan Abbott
Conservative – Tina Bains
Green – Felix Kongyuy
Liberal – Randeep Sarai
NDP – Sonia Andhi
People's Party of Canada – Joe Kennedy
SURREY-NEWTON
Candidates:
Conservative – Syed Mohsin
Independent - Parveer Hundal
Liberal – Sukh Dhaliwal
NDP – Avneet Johal
People's Party of Canada – Pamela Singh
LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE
Candidates:
Conservative – Tako Van Popta
Green – Kaija Farstad
Liberal – Kim Richter
NDP – Michael Chang
People's Party of Canada – Rayna Boychuk
CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY
Candidates:
Conservative – Tamara Jansen
Liberal – John Aldag
NDP – Rajesh Jayaprakash
People's Party of Canada – Ian Kennedy
FLEETWOOD-PORT KELLS
Candidates:
Conservative – Dave Hayer
Green – Perry Denure
Independent – Murali Krishnan
Liberal – Ken Hardie
NDP – Raji Toor
People's Party of Canada – Amrit Birring
ABBOTSFORD
Candidates:
Conservative – Ed Fast
Green – Stephen Fowler
Liberal - Navreen Gill
NDP - Dharmasena Yakandawela
People's Party of Canada – Kevin Sinclair
CHILLIWACK-HOPE
Candidates:
Conservative – Mark Strahl
Green – Arthur Green
Liberal – Kelly Velonis
NDP – DJ Pohl
People's Party of Canada – Rob Bogunovic
CARIBOO – PRINCE GEORGE
Candidates:
Christian Heritage Party – Henry Thiessen
Conservative – Todd Doherty
Green – Leigh Hunsinger-Chang
Liberal – Garth Frizzell
NDP – Audrey McKinnon
People's Party of Canada – Jeremy Gustafson
CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA
Candidates:
Conservative – Dan Albas
Green – Brennan Wauters
Liberal – Sarah Eves
NDP – Joan Phillip
People's Party of Canada – Kathryn McDonald
COURTENAY-ALBERNI
Candidates:
Conservative – Mary Lee
Green – Susanne Lawson
Liberal – Susan Farlinger
Marxist-Leninist – Barbara Biley
NDP – Gord Johns
People's Party of Canada – Robert Eppich
COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD
Candidates:
Conservative – Alana Delong
Green – Lia Versaevel
Liberal – Blair Herbert
NDP – Alistair MacGregor
People's Party of Canada – Mark Hecht
ESQUIMALT-SAANICH-SOOKE
Candidates:
Communist – Tyson Riel Standlund
Conservative – Laura Anne Frost
Green – Harley Gordon
Liberal – Doug Kobayashi
NDP – Randall Garrison
People's Party of Canada – Rob Anderson
KAMLOOPS-THOMPSON-CARIBOO
Candidates:
Conservative – Frank Caputo
Green – Iain Currie
Independent – Wayne Allan
Independent – Bob O'Brien
Liberal – Jesse McCormick
NDP – Bill Sundhu
People's Party of Canada – Corally Delwo
KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY
Candidates:
Conservative – Tracy Gray
Green – Imre Szeman
Liberal – Tim Krupa
NDP – Cade Desjarlais
People's Party of Canada – Brian Rogers
KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA
Candidates:
Conservative – Rob Morrison
Green – Rana Nelson
Liberal – Robin Goldsbury
NDP – Wayne Stetski
People's Party of Canada – Sarah Bennett
MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON
Candidates:
Conservative – Brad Vis
Green – Nicole Bellay
Liberal – Geet Grewal
NDP – Lynn Perrin
People's Party of Canada – Tyler Niles
NANAIMO-LADYSMITH
Candidates:
Conservative – Tamara Kronis
Green – Paul Manly
Liberal – Michelle Corfield
NDP – Lisa Marie Barron
People's Party of Canada – Stephen Welton
NORTH ISLAND-POWELL RIVER
Candidates:
Conservative – Shelley Downey
Green – Jessica Wegg
Liberal – Jennifer Grenz
Marxist-Leninist – Carla Neal
Maverick – Stacey Gastis
NDP – Rachel Blaney
People's Party of Canada – Paul Macknight
NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP
Candidates:
Conservative – Mel Arnold
Green – Andrea Gunner
Liberal – Shelley Desautels
NDP – Ron Johnston
People's Party of Canada – Kyle Delfing
PRINCE GEORGE-PEACE RIVER-NORTHERN ROCKIES
Candidates:
CFF (Canada's Fourth Front) – Phil Hewkin
Conservative – Bob Zimmer
Green – Catharine Kendall
Liberal – Amir Alavi
Maverick – David Jeffers
NDP – Cory Grizz Longley
People's Party of Canada – Ryan Dyck
SAANICH-GULF ISLANDS
Candidates:
Communist – Dock Currie
Conservative – David Busch
Green – Elizabeth May
Liberal – Sherri Moore-Arbour
NDP – Sabina Singh
People's Party of Canada – David Hilderman
SKEENA-BULKLEY VALLEY
Candidates:
Christian Heritage Party – Rod Taylor
Conservative – Claire Rattee
Green – Adeana Young
Liberal – Lakhwinder Jhaj
NDP – Taylor Bachrach
People's Party of Canada – Jody Craven
SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY
Candidates:
Conservative – Helena Konanz
Green – Tara Howse
Liberal – Ken Robertson
NDP – Richard Cannings
People's Party of Canada – Sean Taylor
VICTORIA
Candidates:
Animal Protection Party – Jordan Reichert
Communist – Janis Zroback
Conservative – Hannah Hodson
Green – Nick Loughton
Liberal – Nikki MacDonald
NDP – Laurel Collins
People's Party of Canada – John Randal Phipps
