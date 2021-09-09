Here's a list of all the B.C. candidates in the 2021 federal election

A mail-in voting package that voters will receive if requested is seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A mail-in voting package that voters will receive if requested is seen in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT

FOLLOW LIVE @ 9 P.M. EDT | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With leaders of the five major federal parties preparing to go head-to-head in Thursday's official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca will be providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener