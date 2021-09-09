Here's a list of all the B.C. candidates in the 2021 federal election

VANCOUVER -

British Columbians are set to return to the polls on Sept. 20 to vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters do not need to have a vaccine card in order to cast their ballot.

The final list of candidates for every B.C. riding can be found below, starting with those running in Metro Vancouver.

VANCOUVER CENTRE

Candidates:

Conservative – Harry Cockell

Green – Alaric Paivarinta

Liberal – Hedy Fry

NDP – Breen Ouellette

People's Party of Canada – Taylor Singleton-Fookes

VANCOUVER EAST

Candidates:

Communist – Natasha Hale

Conservative – Mauro Francis

Green – Cheryl Matthew

Liberal – Josh Vander Vies

Libertarian – Golok Buday

NDP – Jenny Kwan

People's Party of Canada – Karin Litzcke

VANCOUVER GRANVILLE

Candidates:

Conservative – Kailin Che

Green – Imtiaz Popat

Liberal – Taleeb Noormohamed

NDP – Anjali Appadurai

People's Party of Canada – Damian Jewett

VANCOUVER KINGSWAY

Candidates:

Communist – Kimball Cariou

Conservative – Carson Binda

Green – Farrukh Chishtie

Liberal – Virginia Bremner

Marxist-Leninist – Donna Petersen

NDP – Don Davies

People's Party of Canada – Jeremy MacKenzie

VANCOUVER QUADRA

Candidates:

Conservative – Brad Armstrong

Green – Devyani Singh

Liberal – Joyce Murray

NDP – Naden Abenes

People's Party of Canada – Renate Siekmann

VANCOUVER SOUTH

Candidates:

Conservative – Sukhbir Singh Gill

Liberal – Harjit S. Sajjan

Marxist-Leninist – Anne Jamieson

NDP – Sean McQuillan

People's Party of Canada – Anthony Cook

NORTH VANCOUVER

Candidates:

Conservative – Les Jickling

Green – Archie Kaario

Liberal – Jonathan Wilkinson

NDP – Tammy Bentz

People's Party of Canada – John Galloway

WEST VANCOUVER-SUNSHINE COAST-SEA TO SKY COUNTRY

Candidates:

Conservative – John Weston

Green – Mike Simpson

Independent – Chris MacGregor

Independent – Terry Grimwood

Liberal – Patrick Weiler

NDP – Avi Lewis

Parti Rhinocéros Party – Gordon Jeffrey

People's Party of Canada – Doug Bebb

RICHMOND CENTRE

Candidates:

Conservative – Alice Wong

Green – Laura Gillanders

Liberal – Wilson Miao

NDP – Sandra Nixon

People's Party of Canada – James Hinton

STEVESTON-RICHMOND EAST

Candidates:

Conservative – Kenny Chiu

Green – Francoise Raunet

Liberal – Parm Bains

NDP – Jack Trovato

People's Party of Canada – Jennifer Singh

DELTA

Candidates:

Conservative – Garry Shearer

Green – Jeremy Smith

Independent – Hong Yan Pan

Liberal – Carla Qualtrough

NDP – Monika Dean

People's Party of Canada – Paul Tarasenko

BURNABY NORTH-SEYMOUR

Candidates:

Conservative – Kelsey Shein

Green – Peter Dolling

Liberal – Terry Beech

NDP – Jim Hanson

People's Party of Canada – Brad Nickerson

BURNABY SOUTH

Candidates:

Conservative – Likky Lavji

Green – Maureen Curran

Independent – Martin Kendell

Liberal – Brea Huang Sami

NDP – Jagmeet Singh

People's Party of Canada – Marcella Williams

NEW WESTMINSTER-BURNABY

Candidates:

Conservative – Paige Munro

Green – David MacDonald

Liberal – Rozina Jaffer

NDP – Peter Julian

People's Party of Canada – Kevin Heide

PORT MOODY-COQUITLAM

Candidates:

Conservative – Nelly Shin

Liberal – Will Davis

Marxist-Leninist – Roland Verrier

NDP – Bonita Zarrillo

People's Party of Canada – Desta McPherson

COQUITLAM-PORT COQUITLAM

Candidates:

Conservative – Katerina Anastasiadis

Liberal – Ron McKinnon

NDP – Laura Dupont

People's Party of Canada – Kimberly Brundell

PITT MEADOWS-MAPLE RIDGE

Candidates:

Conservative – Marc Dalton

Independent – Steven William Ranta

Liberal – Ahmed Yousef

NDP – Phil Klapwyk

Parti Rhinocéros Party – Peter Buddle

People's Party of Canada – Juliuss Hoffmann

SOUTH SURREY-WHITE ROCK

Candidates:

Conservative – Kerry-Lynne Findlay

Liberal – Gordie Hogg

NDP – June Liu

People's Party of Canada – Gary Jensen

SURREY CENTRE

Candidates:

Communist – Ryan Abbott

Conservative – Tina Bains

Green – Felix Kongyuy

Liberal – Randeep Sarai

NDP – Sonia Andhi

People's Party of Canada – Joe Kennedy

SURREY-NEWTON

Candidates:

Conservative – Syed Mohsin

Independent - Parveer Hundal

Liberal – Sukh Dhaliwal

NDP – Avneet Johal

People's Party of Canada – Pamela Singh

LANGLEY-ALDERGROVE

Candidates:

Conservative – Tako Van Popta

Green – Kaija Farstad

Liberal – Kim Richter

NDP – Michael Chang

People's Party of Canada – Rayna Boychuk

CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY

Candidates:

Conservative – Tamara Jansen

Liberal – John Aldag

NDP – Rajesh Jayaprakash

People's Party of Canada – Ian Kennedy

FLEETWOOD-PORT KELLS

Candidates:

Conservative – Dave Hayer

Green – Perry Denure

Independent – Murali Krishnan

Liberal – Ken Hardie

NDP – Raji Toor

People's Party of Canada – Amrit Birring

ABBOTSFORD

Candidates:

Conservative – Ed Fast

Green – Stephen Fowler

Liberal - Navreen Gill

NDP - Dharmasena Yakandawela

People's Party of Canada – Kevin Sinclair

CHILLIWACK-HOPE

Candidates:

Conservative – Mark Strahl

Green – Arthur Green

Liberal – Kelly Velonis

NDP – DJ Pohl

People's Party of Canada – Rob Bogunovic

CARIBOO – PRINCE GEORGE

Candidates:

Christian Heritage Party – Henry Thiessen

Conservative – Todd Doherty

Green – Leigh Hunsinger-Chang

Liberal – Garth Frizzell

NDP – Audrey McKinnon

People's Party of Canada – Jeremy Gustafson

CENTRAL OKANAGAN-SIMILKAMEEN-NICOLA

Candidates:

Conservative – Dan Albas

Green – Brennan Wauters

Liberal – Sarah Eves

NDP – Joan Phillip

People's Party of Canada – Kathryn McDonald

COURTENAY-ALBERNI

Candidates:

Conservative – Mary Lee

Green – Susanne Lawson

Liberal – Susan Farlinger

Marxist-Leninist – Barbara Biley

NDP – Gord Johns

People's Party of Canada – Robert Eppich

COWICHAN-MALAHAT-LANGFORD

Candidates:

Conservative – Alana Delong

Green – Lia Versaevel

Liberal – Blair Herbert

NDP – Alistair MacGregor

People's Party of Canada – Mark Hecht

ESQUIMALT-SAANICH-SOOKE

Candidates:

Communist – Tyson Riel Standlund

Conservative – Laura Anne Frost

Green – Harley Gordon

Liberal – Doug Kobayashi

NDP – Randall Garrison

People's Party of Canada – Rob Anderson

KAMLOOPS-THOMPSON-CARIBOO

Candidates:

Conservative – Frank Caputo

Green – Iain Currie

Independent – Wayne Allan

Independent – Bob O'Brien

Liberal – Jesse McCormick

NDP – Bill Sundhu

People's Party of Canada – Corally Delwo

KELOWNA-LAKE COUNTRY

Candidates:

Conservative – Tracy Gray

Green – Imre Szeman

Liberal – Tim Krupa

NDP – Cade Desjarlais

People's Party of Canada – Brian Rogers

KOOTENAY-COLUMBIA

Candidates:

Conservative – Rob Morrison

Green – Rana Nelson

Liberal – Robin Goldsbury

NDP – Wayne Stetski

People's Party of Canada – Sarah Bennett

MISSION-MATSQUI-FRASER CANYON

Candidates:

Conservative – Brad Vis

Green – Nicole Bellay

Liberal – Geet Grewal

NDP – Lynn Perrin

People's Party of Canada – Tyler Niles

NANAIMO-LADYSMITH

Candidates:

Conservative – Tamara Kronis

Green – Paul Manly

Liberal – Michelle Corfield

NDP – Lisa Marie Barron

People's Party of Canada – Stephen Welton

NORTH ISLAND-POWELL RIVER

Candidates:

Conservative – Shelley Downey

Green – Jessica Wegg

Liberal – Jennifer Grenz

Marxist-Leninist – Carla Neal

Maverick – Stacey Gastis

NDP – Rachel Blaney

People's Party of Canada – Paul Macknight

NORTH OKANAGAN-SHUSWAP

Candidates:

Conservative – Mel Arnold

Green – Andrea Gunner

Liberal – Shelley Desautels

NDP – Ron Johnston

People's Party of Canada – Kyle Delfing

PRINCE GEORGE-PEACE RIVER-NORTHERN ROCKIES

Candidates:

CFF (Canada's Fourth Front) – Phil Hewkin

Conservative – Bob Zimmer

Green – Catharine Kendall

Liberal – Amir Alavi

Maverick – David Jeffers

NDP – Cory Grizz Longley

People's Party of Canada – Ryan Dyck

SAANICH-GULF ISLANDS

Candidates:

Communist – Dock Currie

Conservative – David Busch

Green – Elizabeth May

Liberal – Sherri Moore-Arbour

NDP – Sabina Singh

People's Party of Canada – David Hilderman

SKEENA-BULKLEY VALLEY

Candidates:

Christian Heritage Party – Rod Taylor

Conservative – Claire Rattee

Green – Adeana Young

Liberal – Lakhwinder Jhaj

NDP – Taylor Bachrach

People's Party of Canada – Jody Craven

SOUTH OKANAGAN-WEST KOOTENAY

Candidates:

Conservative – Helena Konanz

Green – Tara Howse

Liberal – Ken Robertson

NDP – Richard Cannings

People's Party of Canada – Sean Taylor

VICTORIA

Candidates:

Animal Protection Party – Jordan Reichert

Communist – Janis Zroback

Conservative – Hannah Hodson

Green – Nick Loughton

Liberal – Nikki MacDonald

NDP – Laurel Collins

People's Party of Canada – John Randal Phipps