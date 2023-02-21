Heckling, short tempers, filibustering: B.C.'s legislature stalls amid 'wobbly' governance

The last three days of British Columbia's legislative session have been characterized by heckling, unprepared ministers, and droning monologues as the New Democrats struggle to organize their agenda and draw criticism from Opposition parties.

The BC Liberal and BC Green house leaders stood side by side in a rare show of solidarity to denounce what they described as insufficient discussion of government policies and – more frustratingly for them – filibustering by NDP MLAs to fill time and avoid looking like they’ve run out of legislation to debate ahead of next week’s budget presentation.

“It's completely unacceptable for us to be passing laws where that scrutiny has not happened,” said the Greens’ Adam Olsen. “It's fine to say the announcements have been rolling out, the money’s bring spent, but if the actual democratic institution is not being respected, that's a problem.”

“We're not debating the overdose crisis and debating overdose and addictions centres that are needed, we're not talking about affordability measures, we're not debating potential solutions to the housing affordability crisis, on and on the list goes,” added Liberal Todd Stone, who questioned whether a labour dispute with the government’s lawyers was playing a role in the disarray.

SIGNS OF BIGGER PROBLEMS?

The situation is somewhat inside baseball and has consumed politicos and news hounds, but there is a legitimate spotlight on the disarray and what it means about the running of the province – both inside and outside the legislature – under a new premier.

“It demonstrates a level of competence if you can run a smooth legislative session, get your legislation introduced, debated and passed in a timely fashion," said Hamish Telford, a political scientist at the University of the Fraser Valley. "It demonstrates a government that is in command of its files … Right now, they're looking a little bit shaky.”

The premier addressed the criticism from Opposition members, insisting he has an ambitious legislative agenda and that he stands by the work that’s already been done by his team.

“We have introduced really important legislation across an array of sectors, both in the previous legislative session and in this session,” said David Eby. “There's more legislation to come.”

SHORT TEMPERS AND UNPREPARED MINISTERS

Eby shuffled his cabinet in December, and this is the first legislative session for many ministers grappling with new portfolios, in addition to a new house leader. Ravi Kahlon has that title – as well as being housing minister – and setting up the agenda and running the legislative show hasn’t been going all that smoothly for him.

Last Wednesday, for example, Attorney General Nikki Sharma was unprepared and had to call for a recess to consult her staff, prompting criticism from the Liberals.

After adjourning the house early Thursday ahead of the Family Day long weekend, New Democrats spent upwards of half an hour Tuesday discussing minor amendments described as “housekeeping” on some bills. They meandered into unrelated issues and were admonished by the deputy speaker to stay on topic.

Opposition members saw the debate as a strategy to use the full day and avoid looking unprepared and as if they had nothing to do.

Late in the afternoon, after hours of apparent filibustering, Richmond South Centre MLA Henry Yao was one of several New Democrats heckled by opposition members, and he lashed out in response.

“I’m surprised you’re laughing about it. We’re elected officials working and talking about governing structure of the Real Estate Foundation of British Columbia,” he said, raising his voice as he spoke.

“I do believe I have a right to speak about my riding and speak about it. Thank you!"