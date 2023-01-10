B.C. Premier David Eby took office with a 100-day plan. Here's how it's been going.
Before he was sworn in as B.C.'s premier, David Eby laid out an ambitious 100-day plan focusing on healthcare, housing, inflation, climate change and public safety.
Roughly 50 days into his tenure, it's clear measuring success will be complex, and some pundits wonder if whether he accomplishes everything on the list even matters at all.
At a press conference related to encouraging more nurses to practice in British Columbia Monday, Eby touted what he saw as his successes. He noted the $100 BC Hydro credit for residential ratepayers, a two-year freeze on car insurance rates, and reductions in childcare fees.
It's probably no surprise he focused on tangible issues like putting money into people's pockets since progress on many of the other issues is more difficult to measure.
Hamish Telford, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley was asked by CTV News about the flurry of announcements Eby has made since taking office.
"This is sort of what some political scientists referred to in the past as governing by lightning bolt, right?" he said.
"It's whatever bolt of electricity hits the government on any particular day or a week that focuses their attention," he added.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Late last year that lightning bolt was around repeat offenders and stranger attacks, with the BC Liberals repeatedly accusing the BC NDP of being soft on crime and overseeing a criminal justice system described as a "revolving door" for people with lengthy records.
Crown prosecutors have a new directive from the province to oppose bail for violent, prolific offenders. A spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service says it's too early to determine any trends or assess its impact.
Dan McLaughlin sent CTV News a statement saying data on this has to be gathered manually, by examining each individual case. So far, the service has looked at the outcome of bail hearings by examining the five weeks before and the five weeks after that directive was issued – with a focus on the number of cases in which bail was opposed.
However he said the results were inconclusive.
"Due to the relatively small size of the sample, the anecdotal nature of the manual survey, and the fact that it covered the period leading up to the holidays, we have not yet been able to draw any clear conclusions about the impact of the policy revisions on the bail process," his emailed statement said.
"We intend to repeat this manual process of information gathering, perhaps a couple more times in 2023, and will be looking at the trends, if any, we can identify with the benefit of more information."
While Crown can ask that bail be denied, criminal lawyer Sarah Leamon notes that it is judges who ultimately make the decision.
"The judge needs to be considering whether or not a person can be released, and if so if they can be released on the least onerous of conditions, which is what the Supreme Court of Canada has said has to happen," Leamon explained.
Leamon added the decisions made by judges are bound by case law as well as legislation – and provincial policy would have no impact on that.
In addition to this direction to prosecutors, Eby also made several announcements related to funding the RCMP as well as investing in non-police interventions for responding to mental health calls.
HEALTH CARE
The latest lightning bolt is the strain on a health-care system plagued by staff shortages and burnout, where emergency room closures have become increasingly common.
Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix have unveiled plans to attract and retain more medical professionals, announcing changes designed to make it easier for foreign-trained doctors and nurses to work in B.C. and an update to the funding model for family doctors.
As an example of the impact of these reforms, Eby said some of the 2,000 nurses in the application stage to have their foreign credentials recognized could be on the ground in 90 days.
Still, it comes as hospitals set up emergency operations centres expecting a surge in patients after a particularly busy fall.
Telford pointed out that over the holidays, many people had a hard time accessing health care due to long waits in emergency rooms, particularly for kids. He said repeated calls for more federal investment have fallen flat because most people seeking care don't care about how tax dollars are split between Ottawa and the provinces.
"They're going to want progress on other things as well -- notably housing, inflation, and so on and so forth – down the line, and if these things don't start to materially improving people's lives, then they will take it out on whoever they think is responsible, either Justin Trudeau and/or David Eby," added Telford.
HOUSING
On housing Eby's government has removed rental restrictions on strata units and announced new projects under development. However, the province remains under fire for the deplorable state of some single-room occupancy hotels. Some of thos ebuilding are owned by the province outright while others receive substantial funding.
"We need to have a plan for phasing out the SROs replacing them with dignified housing for people and that's exactly what we're doing," said Eby Monday.
He also pointed out the province is stepping in to develop a plan to address homelessness on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that will address the persistent presence of encampments.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Climate activists say Eby also promised faster action to protect old growth, and 160 organizations have banded together to ask him to make good on that promise. Protests are already being planned to mark Eby's 100th day in office.
Jackie Larkin is with Elders for Ancient Trees and says the plan is to keep pushing the premier for action.
"We hope that he's actually committed to doing something and we know that the only way that this is going to be done is if the maximum pressure is kept up," she told CTV News.
Larkin added that while the NDP government has said it's committed to acting on recommendations to protect old growth, she doesn't believe Eby's predecessor John Horgan moved fast enough. She believes the forestry industry remains a powerful lobby but is hopeful pressure from the public will encourage Eby to act.
Telford said climate change doesn't seem to be a big priority right now, but a catastrophic weather event could shift that.
"On the other hand, activists both inside and outside the party are very keen on this and pushing it hard. So he may feel pressure from those quarters, particularly if that pressure comes from inside the party to do more," added Telford.
OTHER CHALLENGES
Telford also said Eby faces a challenge unrelated to whether he keeps his political promises.
""I'm still not sure though, that the population at large has noticed that we've had a change from John Horgan to David Eby I think there's still work for him to do to get better known in the public," Telford said.
Eby became premier after the immensely popular Horgan decided to step down, saying battling throat cancer depleted his energy. Telford says it's too soon to tell if Eby will enjoy the same level of support from voters as his predecessor.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
opinion | Richard Berthelsen: There may be no coming back from Prince Harry's 'Spare' without an apology
For the Royal Family, actions invariably speak louder than words. The last thing the King wishes is to become involved in a soap opera that is playing out as if it were a reality TV show, writes CTV's royal commentator Richard Berthelsen in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
At rehabbed Golden Globes, Yeoh, Spielberg and 'White Lotus' win
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2023
A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world’s most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list..
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Canadian doctors perform world-first delivery of treatment for inoperable brain tumour in kid using ultrasound
Canadian physicians have successfully used MRI-guided ultrasound to deliver chemotherapy to an inoperable brain tumour in a child – a world-first for this type of technology.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island may have been catalyst for Harry and Meghan's withdrawal from royal family
Prince Harry released his in-depth memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, and Vancouver Island plays a memorable role in the tale.
-
Friends and family of missing Vancouver Island woman renew plea to find her
Friends and a family of a missing Port Alberni woman are renewing their pleas for information on what happened to her.
-
Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
Calgary
-
Weak snowpack causing increased risk of avalanches in Alberta, B.C.
Forecasters expect avalanche danger to be a persistent problem in Alberta and British Columbia this winter and are urging outdoor enthusiasts to beware the backcountry.
-
Police officer killed in B.C. avalanche ID'd as 43-year-old husband, father
The Nelson, B.C., police officer killed in an avalanche Monday has been identified as Wade Tittemore, 43-year-old constable who had a wife and two sons.
-
Northwest Calgary man returns home to find it on fire
A man encountered a dangerous situation when he arrived at his home in the neighbourhood of North Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Pet owner shocked when cat comes home with an arrow through his side
An Edmonton woman has warned pet owners in her neighbourhood after her two-year-old cat Milo came home with an arrow shot through his side.
-
1 person found dead in Devon, Alta., house fire
Several people cried and hugged each other at the scene of a fatal house fire west of Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
-
1st-degree murder charge laid in south Edmonton shooting death
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the October shooting death of Sam McConnell.
Toronto
-
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
-
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
-
Ken Lee identified as victim of alleged stabbing attack by 8 teen girls in Toronto
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Montreal
-
Crown opens case against Quebec man accused of kidnapping N.Y. couple
The Quebec man accused of kidnapping a couple in their 70s from New York state was back in court Tuesday for the start of his trial.
-
Quebec told Longueuil police to disregard court order on racial profiling, says anti-racism group
An anti-racism group says it has copies of email exchanges to support its claims that Quebec told the City of Longueuil to disregard a court order on racial profiling.
-
CF Montreal fires coach over remarks on assassination attempt of former Quebec premier
CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes for comments after the attempted killing of former Quebec premier Pauline Marois.
Winnipeg
-
Man's death at rural railway crossing prompts calls for safety changes
The death of a man killed in a weekend train collision has prompted calls for more safety features at rural railway crossings.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeks
A North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.
-
Manitoba man allegedly ingested drugs to smuggle into prison: RCMP
Mounties say a Manitoba man is in custody after he allegedly ingested a balloon filled with methamphetamine with the purpose of smuggling the drugs into a prison.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon crews to begin residential snow removal
Saskatoon city workers will start clearing snow from graded residential streets on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issues
Mounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
Regina
-
Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February
Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.
-
'Just chaos': Brazilians living in Sask. react to Sunday's riots in Brazil's capital
Some Brazilians living in Saskatchewan condemn the actions of rioters that took place in Brasilia over the weekend.
-
Sask. home sales and prices predicted to decline in 2023, bounce back in 2024: TD report
Saskatchewan home sales and prices are forecast to dip in 2023, but rebound in 2024, according to a recent market outlook from TD Economics.
Atlantic
-
Seeking solutions: Nova Scotia ER death prompts debate
The death of a mother at a Nova Scotia hospital following an hours-long wait in the emergency room is sparking debate about what changes need to be made to prevent a future tragedy.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'Blood, money and drugs': Second murder trial begins for former Halifax medical student
A jury started hearing evidence Tuesday in a murder trial involving a former medical student accused of fatally shooting a fellow Dalhousie University student and disposing of his body after a drug deal turned violent in downtown Halifax.
London
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insider
Rumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Citizens on advisory committees: Can we finally meet in-person?
Almost three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, an important voice for Londoners is asking that they be permitted to once again meet inside city hall.
-
TVDSB looks to redraw zones to ease overcrowding in high schools
The initial Attendance Area Review Report will be presented at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) planning meeting Tuesday night — the first step in a long process to better balance attendance in the city’s public high schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake mayor guilty of conflict of interest should be removed from office: Superior Court
An Ontario Superior Court judge has found the mayor of Elliot Lake guilty of a conflict of interest and says he should be removed from office and banned for two years.
-
Governments announce millions in funding for Huron Central Railway
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday to announce funding for improvements to the Huron Central Railway.
-
North Bay city council to reduce water rate hike to 2.97%
North Bay city council is working to reduce the planned increase in water and wastewater rates for 2023.
Kitchener
-
'The nightmare will never be over': Driver sentenced, family reacts in tragic double-fatal crash
The driver charged in a horrific crash that killed two children in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, after emotional victim impact statements were read in court.
-
Kraken concern: Waterloo-Wellington public health experts weigh in on new sub-variant
The latest offshoot of the virus that causes COVID-19 is cause for caution, according to public health experts — and it has a fitting nickname to go along with that message.
-
'Just glad I got to keep my finger': Kitchener jeweller helps woman after wedding ring injury
A Kitchener jeweller came to the rescue after a woman said she she fell and her wedding rings dug into her finger, cutting off circulation.