David Eby's first throne speech delivered without him

Homes for the middle class and investments in health-care were among the priorities the B.C. government outlined Monday in the first throne speech with David Eby as premier – delivered without him in attendance.

The sounds and sights in Victoria were, for the most part, typical for a throne speech. But instead of the premier, his deputy greeted Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin ahead of the highly anticipated speech.

Observers were watching to see if Eby would veer off the course set by his predecessor John Horgan. The government priorities stuck very closely to those set out by Eby in his 100-day plan, including health care, housing affordability, community safety, climate change and economic growth.

Unlike many throne speeches of the past, this one offered some hints of what's ahead. Some initiatives include:

Help for lower income people and parents

New laws to go after gangs, money launderers and those who share intimate photos without consent

An action team targeting repeat violent offenders

Job training for a green economy

Faster action on health care

Austin read the government's blueprint, as per tradition, but without the premier in the house.

ECONOMIC HEADWINDS

After noting the many challenges facing British Columbians, including inflation, health care woes and a toxic drug crisis, Austin said the government is choosing to continue to invest in services, despite warnings of a global economic slowdown.

In the speech, the government said child care savings delivered for kids under six will be extended to parents with school-aged children. Details of the program and others are expected in the spring budget, due later this month.

Speaking in place of the premier, government house leader and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon wouldn't say if the next budget would be balanced or in deficit. He told reporters he'd leave the details to the finance minister.

“British Columbians have been clear to us that it's vitally important for us to find ways to support them in their needs now," Kahlon said.

The government will deliver its next budget at the end of February, and is already warning this year's surplus likely won't be repeated.

HEALTH CARE

Eby and other premiers are in Ottawa to meet with the prime minister and get more money for health care.

The throne speech outlined several measures already underway to alleviate strain on the system, including faster credentialing for health care workers educated outside Canada, as well as a new payment model for family doctors.

The speech also promised the recruitment of new health-care workers to "fight cancer with new investments to enhance access to screening and early detection, diagnostic imaging, and treatments," said Austin.

Many of the other measures have already been announced, or are underway, including a new medical school, new hospitals, and a new agreement with family doctors to keep them in the field.

HOUSING

The province will also outline a new housing strategy this fall. Kahlon told reporters it would build on what he insisted were successes on the housing file.

"We have launched a one-stop shop for expediting permit times for projects that meet a certain criteria," Kahlon added.

The throne speech also promises to help middle-income earners with affordable housing.

Yet opposition leader Kevin Falcon pointed out the NDP is falling short on another housing promise: building affordable homes.

"Now they're saying the solution to middle class housing is government? Give me a break - this is a government who promised 114,000 units," said Falcon. "We have less than 16,000 built."

Echoing the Liberals' critique, the Greens said the NDP hasn't delivered a plan to measure whether its policies are working.

In a statement, leader Sonia Furstenau writing in part, “It’s not about measuring construction starts, but how many fewer people are homeless or precariously housed. It’s not about how much money it has invested in healthcare, but how many more people are attached to a family doctor."