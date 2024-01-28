'Heaviest rainfall' yet to come as storms drench South Coast: Environment Canada

The "heaviest rainfall" in a series of storms drenching B.C.'s South Coast is expected to begin Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In an updated special weather statement, the agency says the worst is yet to come as the region is beset by an "extended rainfall event," adding that "there will be periods of lighter rain between the storms, but it is the cumulative effects of the storms that is likely to be impactful."

The heavy rain – combined with warm temperatures – has resulted in a flood watch for parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

ECCC says other potential hazards include water pooling on roads, falling trees and branches and landslides.