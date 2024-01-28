VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Heaviest rainfall' yet to come as storms drench South Coast: Environment Canada

    Share

    The "heaviest rainfall" in a series of storms drenching B.C.'s South Coast is expected to begin Sunday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    In an updated special weather statement, the agency says the worst is yet to come as the region is beset by an "extended rainfall event," adding that "there will be periods of lighter rain between the storms, but it is the cumulative effects of the storms that is likely to be impactful."

    The heavy rain – combined with warm temperatures – has resulted in a flood watch for parts of the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

    ECCC says other potential hazards include water pooling on roads, falling trees and branches and landslides.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE State funeral for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent underway in Ottawa

    A state funeral is underway in Ottawa for former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, seeing generations of progressives pay their respects. Eminent Canadians, as well as friends and family members have gathered in the nation's capital to bid a final farewell, and celebrate the legacy of a giant of Canada's New Democratic Party.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News