Health expert says pandemic isolation contributed to spike in B.C. overdose deaths
The isolation protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept people from gathering in groups contributed to an increase in drug overdose deaths in British Columbia, says a health expert.
Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. had declined to below 1,000 people in 2019, but increased to more than 1,800 in 2020, the year the pandemic began, Dr. Reka Gustafson, chief medical health officer for Island Health, told about 300 addiction experts meeting in Victoria on Thursday.
“After five years of telling people not to use alone, we told an entire population not to be with each other,” she said during an opening address at the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine conference.
“That has had profound societal impact we are still dealing with,” she said.
B.C.'s overdose death rate is now two times higher than it was when the province declared a public health emergency in 2016 as the opioid fentanyl flooded the illicit market, she said.
The BC Coroners Service reports almost 13,000 people have died from illicit drug overdoses since the health emergency was declared.
“We made it much more difficult for people to not be alone during the pandemic,” Gustafson said in an interview following her address at the conference.
“Substance use, especially the use of the illegal drug supply, one of the biggest safety measures was not to use alone,” she said. “If you overdose and you are not alone you are much less likely to die.”
“That is one of the side-effects of our intervention,” she said. “We have to own it. We have to measure it. And we have to make sure that the next time we contemplate these broad societal interventions we immediately consider and measure not just the effects of the intervention but the side-effects as well.”
Pandemic restrictions implemented by the B.C. government limited gatherings at recreation venues, churches, pubs, nightclubs and other social gatherings, including weddings and parties.
Gustafson told the delegates that B.C. needs more overdose prevention sites and a renewed commitment to decriminalization as it tries to curb drug poisonings that kill and average of six people a day.
Drug treatment policies and programs must have the same status as any other health service, she said.
Gustafson said dedicated cancer treatment facilities and anti-alcohol initiatives are proven measures and approaches that would benefit addiction treatment in B.C.
She said the province needs to expand overdose prevention sites and “make them dignified.”
Overdose prevention sites save lives, Gustafson said.
“We have clear evidence that supportive housing sites with overdose prevention services have substantially fewer deaths than supportive housing sites without overdose prevention services on the site,” she said.
B.C.'s decriminalization of small amounts of hard drugs is a program that must continue, she said, despite concerns by some local governments and residents about public drug use in places used by children.
The B.C. government recently introduced legislation banning public drug use in parks, recreation areas, around bus stops and business entranceways, but it said it remains in support of decriminalization as a method to reduce the stigma of drug use.
“Personally, I feel if you see someone suffer, the answer is not to make them go suffer somewhere else,” Gustafson said to applause from attendees.
She said the decriminalization debate has prompted reactions that have been uncomfortable at times, but likely give more attention to the issue.
“It has brought forward some very, very strong feelings, very, very persuasive stigma that's just under the surface in our society,” said Gustafson. “Perhaps those conversations needed to be brought to the front.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Joly accuses India of acting 'contrary to international law' as Canada pulls 41 diplomats amid immunity concerns
Canada has evacuated 41 diplomats and their 42 family members from India after Delhi made good on its threat to strip them of their diplomatic immunity, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday. This move will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Jewish groups call on Trudeau to clarify Gaza blast comments, Canada won't comment on culpability
Facing calls to clarify his previous comments, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the Canadian government is working 'rapidly' with allies to determine exactly what happened in the Gaza hospital blast that's become a point of contention amid the Israel-Hamas war.
'There are bombs everywhere': 11-year-old Canadian in Gaza sends video to father asking for help
In Gaza, as the death toll continues to rise, so too does the worry for Canadians trapped in the area, including seven members of one extended family waiting for a path home.
Canada issues 'avoid all travel' advisory for Lebanon as fighting intensifies with Israel
Canadians are being urged to avoid all travel to Lebanon in an updated travel advisory as fighting intensifies along the country's border with Israel.
DEVELOPING Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes and readies troops for a ground assault: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Concerns over housing, environment take different turns as Canadians feel financial strain: Nanos
Housing has become the second highest area of concern for Canadians, closely following inflation, according to weekly tracking by Nanos Research. This month, concern for the environment dropped steeply amid widespread financial strain.
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
'Hours, maybe days' left before window closes for hostage release, says negotiator with previous Hamas experience
Gershon Baskin, who helped negotiate the release of a captive Israeli soldier in 2011, tells CTV National News that he believes all options, including paying money, should be considered to save the lives of hostages in Gaza.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in Victoria arson spree facing 2 more arson charges in Nanaimo
A 42-year-old man who is in police custody facing four counts of arson in the Victoria area is now facing two new arson charges in Nanaimo.
-
Atmospheric river passes in southern B.C., but area rivers still rising
Rainfall warnings across Vancouver Island and the inner south coast have lifted in most areas, but the effects of British Columbia's first atmospheric river of autumn could take a little longer to ease.
-
Oak Bay police say passerby smashed car window to steal $5K left on passenger seat
Police in Oak Bay are searching for a light-skinned man in a Tilley hat and camouflage cargo pants who allegedly smashed a car window to steal nearly $5,000 in cash that was left sitting on the front seat.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged following brazen Falconridge officer-involved shooting: police
A Calgary man has been charged after he was taken into custody by police following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead, a police officer hospitalized, and local business owners flabbergasted.
-
Calgary assault victim located, suspect in custody after manhunt
Calgary police say an assault victim who sought help near the Telus Spark science centre on Monday has been located and is safe, and a suspect is in custody.
-
Calgary's snow-clearing plan includes 3 new things for 2023
Officials with the City of Calgary say crews are ready to start clearing snowy roads when we get our first blast of winter.
Edmonton
-
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
-
Alberta councillor facing criminal charges, has been banned from town hall
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was in jail Thursday on multiple charges including making threats and criminal harassment.
-
'Our entire backyard was covered in ash': Residents concerned after encampment fire near homes
Residents of a northwest Edmonton community are calling on the city to help after a fire broke out at an encampment just metres from their homes.
Toronto
-
Hate crimes have increased since start of Israel-Hamas war: Toronto police chief
The number of hate crime calls to Toronto police has risen since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out earlier this month, the police chief has said.
-
Ontario Catholic school teachers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the group Thursday.
-
Newly announced Ontario carjacking task force arrests 3 GTA men, recovers 2 stolen vehicles
Three men from the Toronto area have been arrested and charged as part of an investigation carried out by the newly announced Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF).
Montreal
-
Israel-Hamas war causing students to fear for safety on campuses
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, tensions in Montreal are rising and that includes on college and university campuses. Many people feel unsafe at school and that freedom of speech is being threatened.
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted a Montreal metro employee
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect police believe assaulted a metro employee at the Joliette metro station.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba daycare centre damaged by fire: RCMP investigating
RCMP say a fire at a daycare centre in a northern Manitoba community is considered suspicious.
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
-
Supervised drug consumption site promised for Manitoba
Manitoba could soon have its first official supervised drug consumption site – a move advocates say can save lives in a province dealing with a toxic drug supply and accidental overdoses.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.
-
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
-
Union says Sask. mayor pushed picketing city workers with his truck
The union representing inside workers in Prince Albert released a video Thursday that it says shows Mayor Greg Dionne nudging two picketing members with his truck outside city hall.
Regina
-
Secure the building modes lifted at Regina schools, suspect in custody, police say
Regina police say secure the building modes at Balfour Collegiate and Glen Elm Community School have been lifted and a suspect is now in custody.
-
'Dominate in the trenches': Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for big battle on the line
Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts has a lot on the line.
-
'Busiest I've experienced': 2023 Sask. wildfire season record-breaking
Saskatchewan has set a new record for total area burned by wildfires in a single season.
Atlantic
-
Two rounds of rain to impact the Maritimes this weekend
A large and complex low pressure system will move up from the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and across the Maritimes this weekend bringing periods of rain and gusty winds.
-
Sale rumors swirl amid shakeup in Irving Oil management
Irving Oil has yet to confirm that Arthur Irving has stepped into an advisor role, and Sarah Irving has left the company, fueling rumors of a full or partial sale of the Irving empire.
-
Nova Scotia to spend $100 million to recruit more skilled tradespeople
Nova Scotia says it will spend $100 million over three years to help speed up its ability to recruit and train people in the skilled trades.
London
-
Pickup truck crashes into east London, Ont. building
No injuries were reported after a pickup truck collided with a building in east London, Ont. Thursday.
-
SIU combing through scene of police-involved shooting in Seaforth, Ont.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was in Seaforth Thursday investigating the circumstances that led to a Huron County OPP officer shooting an alleged car thief.
-
City tackles backlog of planning approvals to get new housing built faster
Aiming to put a dent in the local housing crisis, city hall has streamlined its approval process for new developments. But is it working?
Northern Ontario
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Kitchener
-
'It was scary': Students react after weapons incident at a Kitchener school
Tense moments at Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener on Thursday, after police were called to a weapons incident at the school.
-
Health care workers’ union pushes for wage discussion at Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 health care workers at Grand River Hospital is calling on hospital management and the board of directors to reopen wage negotiations.
-
City of Guelph exploring tiny home community concept
The City of Guelph is exploring the idea of building a tiny home community for its unhoused population.