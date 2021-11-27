'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric river

Vancouver -

A regional park on the North Shore has been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.

Metro Vancouver announced Saturday evening that Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver would be closed Sunday.

"For your safety, that of park staff and first responders, stay out of the park," Metro Vancouver said in a tweet.

All trails in all areas of the park are closed due to recent, heavy rainfall, according to the regional agency's website.

The North Shore and the Sea-to-Sky region were expected to see some of the highest rainfall totals during this weekend's atmospheric river, with as much as 120 millimetres forecast in some places, according to Environment Canada.

There are also flood watches in place for the South Coast and the Lower Fraser River.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lynn Headwaters was the only regional park that Metro Vancouver had closed in response to the weather.