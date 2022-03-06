'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate

B.C.’s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it’s necessary.

Karim Lawji lives in Burnaby and has had the same family doctor for 10 years, describing the experience with her as the “best care” he’s ever had.

But Lawji is worried about what will happen when the new mandate is implemented, because his doctor is unvaccinated.

“She’s not an anti-vaxxer – she’s a doctor who wants to see the clinical trial results,” Lawji said. “She’s never once told me, ‘Don’t get vaccinated.’”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the March deadline back in February, as an expansion to the mandate already in place for employees of long-term care homes and anyone who works or volunteers in hospitals and community care settings.

“It’s ensuring that we have a consistent, supported standard across health care so that all health professionals are held to the same standard,” Henry said at the time.

But there have been few details released since the announcement, and CTV News has obtained letters sent from both Lawji’s doctor and another general practitioner on the north shore telling patients they will be losing their licenses when the mandate comes into effect.

A patient, who asked to remain anonymous, told CTV News in an email: “I’m fully vaccinated with three doses, it does not trouble me that she (the doctor) is unvaccinated.”

That sentiment is also echoed by Lawji.

“I’m triple vaxxed, it should be up to me whether I want to go see her in person or not. And if I do want to go see her, then I should be able to accept all the risks,” he said. “Have the patient decide, not the government.”

CTV News reached out to Lawji’s doctor, but she declined to comment, instead referring questions to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

In an email, a spokesperson said: “The college has not seen the (provincial health officer) order and therefore is unable to speculate on how it will be executed or determine what impact it will have until it comes into effect.”

Typically, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry has announced new orders verbally, and her office has posted written versions of the orders with exact wording and details at a later time.

As of Sunday afternoon, the order relating to the health professionals vaccine mandate had still not been posted. CTV News asked about the delay and was told by a member the province’s communications staff that they would look into it “first thing” on Monday.