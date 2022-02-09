B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to remaining health-care workers in March
The B.C. government will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all remaining health-care workers next month, fulfilling plans that were previously announced back in the fall.
The new mandate will apply to family doctors, dentists and all other regulated health professionals who work in private practices, and is scheduled to take effect on March 24.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the government has been working with the various professional colleges for months to "sort through the details," and is ready to move forward in the coming weeks.
"This is a really important measure that brings the same standard to all health-care workers across the province," Henry said.
She did not address the ongoing convoys and protests that have been organized in opposition to vaccine passports and mandates. One such gathering has been set up near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing in Surrey since last weekend, and members have said they plan to remain there until all pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.
B.C.'s health-care worker vaccine mandate began with employees of long-term care homes, and was expanded in October to include anyone who works or volunteers in hospitals and community care settings.
It's unclear how many unvaccinated health-care workers will be impacted by the next expansion of the mandate. Henry suggested there are "few" such individuals remaining in the system, and said they will have an opportunity to get fully vaccinated while the mandate is implemented in phases.
The province is still offering medical exemptions, which must be applied for through Henry's office.
"Colleges will then work with the registrants who are unvaccinated to support them through this process," she added.
The provincial health officer said B.C.'s vaccine mandate has been "one of the most important measures that has allowed us to manage through this Omicron wave … and will help protect us from the unknowns that are certain to happen in the coming year."
"We are getting through this pandemic, but we are not through it yet, here in B.C. or globally," Henry said.
When the initial mandate took effect on Oct. 12, about four per cent of the province's 48,879 care home workers remained unvaccinated. A similar proportion of B.C.'s 129,924 hospital and community care workers were unvaccinated when the expanded mandate took effect on Oct. 26.
Those who refused were put on unpaid leave.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police issue warnings in effort to control Freedom Convoy protests
Police in Ottawa and other parts of the country, impacted by ongoing protests and blockades, are warning participants of increased law enforcement efforts as the country heads into its second straight week of Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
Liberals propose to expand trucker convoy fundraising probe into study on ideologically-motivated extremism
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed has proposed to expand the House public safety and national security committee's study of the Freedom Convoy's fundraising efforts to include a study on the rise of ideologically-motivated extremism.
BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.
Report: Russian figure skater Valieva tests positive for banned heart medication
Olympic favorite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, the Russian newspaper RBC reported, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.
Plenty of tickets, charges, but no arrests at Coutts border blockade
As plans to ticket protesters blocking the highway to the Canada-U.S. border to Coutts, Alta. came into effect, RCMP ran into problems when officers attempted to clear the demonstration.
B.C. expanding vaccine mandate to remaining health-care workers in March
The B.C. government will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all remaining health-care workers next month, fulfilling plans that were previously announced back in the fall.
White House: Canada trucker blockade poses risk to supply chain, auto industry
The Canadian truckers blockade is posing a risk to the auto industry's supply chain and U.S. officials were in close touch with their counterparts in Canada on the issue, the White House said on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing person Kevin 'Bear' Henry found after more than 2 months in Vancouver Island bush
Missing person Kevin "Bear" Henry has been located, after spending months in a wooded area in mid-Vancouver Island.
-
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise
Eighteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including five that occurred in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
-
'This is not work we take lightly': Vancouver Island First Nation begins work to uncover possible unmarked graves
Survivors of the Alberni Indian Residential School on Vancouver Island will play a major role in a local First Nation's work to uncover possible unmarked graves at the former school site.
Calgary
-
Alberta mask changes under fire as parents, teachers, school boards criticize 'rash' decision
New school masking rules are garnering a negative reaction from many in Alberta as students get set for another classroom change.
-
Plenty of tickets, charges, but no arrests at Coutts border blockade
As plans to ticket protesters blocking the highway to the Canada-U.S. border to Coutts, Alta. came into effect, RCMP ran into problems when officers attempted to clear the demonstration.
-
Calgary council committee votes against exploring its own vaccine passport
With the provincial government ending its Restriction Exemption Program as of midnight Wednesday, the city's bylaw expired at the same time — and administration won't explore implementing its own program in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations near record levels, 11 deaths on Wednesday
The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
-
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
-
Notley says Kenney's COVID-19 changes are pandering to 'extremist views within the UCP'
Alberta's Opposition Leader called the premier a "weak leader" and accused him of failing to consult with Albertans Wednesday, after Jason Kenney terminated the province's proof-of-vaccination program.
Toronto
-
Walmart drops mandatory $35 purchase required to receive rapid tests after Ford slams policy
Walmart has retracted a policy that previously required customers in Ontario to make an online order of at least $35 to receive a ‘free’ rapid test kit after Premier Doug Ford condemned the policy on social media.
-
Ontario man no longer allowed to park commercial van in driveway after neighbour complains
An Ontario man has been parking his work van in his driveway for more than a decade, but after a neighbour complained, he’s been told he has to move it.
-
Full list of where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ontario
Starting today, Feb. 9, a select number of Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores are distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme, name Martin St-Louis as interim coach
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme has been relieved of his duties amid a dismal season so far, despite reaching the playoff final last year. New interim coach Martin St-Louis is known for his exceptional career playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
-
Boy, 16, still in critical condition after school stabbing; three teens charged
Police say three young people have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a Pointe-Claire high school and is in critical condition. A second teen, age 15, also ended up in hospital with stab wounds.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hints at different approach to COVID-19 rules than other Prairie provinces
A top Manitoba health official says the province will not rush to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions simply because some other provinces are doing so.
-
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
-
'We were not on the menu': Manitoba man stalked by lynx while sledding with family
A Manitoba man says he can still feel the adrenaline after coming face-to-face with a lynx that had been stalking him and his family while tobogganing in Northern Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Lawyer says Sask. businesses can still require proof of COVID-19 vaccine after mandate ends
As Saskatchewan prepares to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Monday, a lawyer says businesses can still require proof of vaccination from employees and members of the public depending on the environment in which they work.
-
'Wild West of weddings': Saskatoon event industry braces for post-COVID-19 restriction boost
Hotels and venues in Saskatchewan were feeling the love Wednesday.
-
Sask. premier says businesses wanting their own proof of COVID-19 vaccination rules should 'consult their lawyer'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is telling businesses that want to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination once the provincial mandate expires to lawyer up.
Regina
-
Regina city council to make public health order decision on Friday
Regina city council will hold a special meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the provincial government’s changes to its COVID-19 public health order.
-
Woman, 23, facing charges due to alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy
A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Waitlists at licensed daycares growing as new childcare grants come into effect
Licensed childcare facilities across the city are seeing an increased demand as childcare grants and new subsidies start this month.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday and will continue to do so in phases moving forward.
-
N.B. to move to Level 1 of COVID-19 Winter Plan on Feb. 18
New Brunswick will wait 10 more days before moving to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan.
-
Crown finishes presenting evidence in ongoing fatal hit-and-run trial in Cape Breton
The Crown finished presenting its evidence with a seven hour long video statement from the man accused of hitting and killing 10-year-old Talia Forrest in 2019.
London
-
Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Middlesex-London
Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Middlesex-London
-
LPS investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian
A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is being investigated by London police.
-
School bus reported stolen recovered with stolen mail
London, Ont. police have three people in custody Tuesday after they allegedly stole a school bus.
Northern Ontario
-
Gambling experts urging restraint this Super Bowl weekend
It's Super Bowl time and some fans have money riding on the game. Gambling experts say that's OK as long as you have a responsible plan in place.
-
Northern Ont. logging crew rescues moose that fell through the ice
A crew of northern Ontario loggers came to the rescue after a female moose took an unintended polar plunge and got trapped in the icy water.
-
Sturgeon Falls couple credits handmade quilt as beacon of light during cancer treatment
A couple in Sturgeon Falls is thanking the West Nipissing branch of the Victoria’s Quilts Canada for a quilt that was meant to provide comfort and hope during their cancer struggles.
Kitchener
-
Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.
-
Walmart drops mandatory $35 purchase required to receive rapid tests after Ford slams policy
Walmart has retracted a policy that previously required customers in Ontario to make an online order of at least $35 to receive a ‘free’ rapid test kit after Premier Doug Ford condemned the policy on social media.
-
How delays at the boarder could impact fresh food production
The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is the gateway for one quarter of all trade between Canada and the US, and to according University of Guelph professor Simon Somogyi the current blockage there is "a big problem.”