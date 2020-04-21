VANCOUVER -- The union representing HandyDART workers is asking the federal government for emergency funding, in light of massive layoffs by TransLink.

HandyDART is run by TransLink's contract operator First Transit.

The system provides door-to-door service for people with disabilities and seniors who are unable to take conventional transit without assistance.

The majority of trips are for medical appointments or life sustaining treatments.

“HandyDART provides a lifeline for seniors and disabled people, it is integral to the health of our community,” said Mark Beeching, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1724.

The system is currently operating at reduced service levels and over 150 casual employees have been affected as a result.

ATU Local 1724 is asking the government to help keep the service running as the pandemic continues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic will likely result in long-term health complications and increase demand for HandyDART service," said the union in a statement.

TransLink announced Monday that it will temporarily lay off nearly 1,500 of its employees.

The company has seen an 83 per cent decline in ridership and it losing roughly $75 million a month.

Further reductions in service are also being made to SkyTrain, bus and SeaBus routes.

TransLink has asked the provincial and federal government for about $250 million in emergency funding for its entire network.

The province has made some commitments to help, but Ottawa has not made any promises.

"This is not just about HandyDART. Front line workers such as hospital and grocery store workers depend on public transit to get to work. The short-term service cuts TransLink has just announced means that many of these essential workers won't have a safe way to get to work," Beeching said.

ATU Local 1724 says its members have not been handed layoff notices yet, but believes cuts are imminent.