VANCOUVER -- Thirteen years after one of the most notorious gang killings in B.C. history, a man charged in connection with the case has now pleaded guilty.

Jamie Bacon, who has been identified in previous trials as the former leader of the Red Scorpion gang, entered a guilty plea Thursday afternoon to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the Surrey Six killings in October 2007. Bacon had also originally been charged with first-degree murder.

Six people were killed in a Surrey high rise, including innocent bystanders Chris Mohan, who lived across the hall, and Ed Schellenberg, who was doing maintenance work on a gas fireplace.

Bacon also pleaded guilty to counselling to commit murder in connection with a 2008 shooting.

In May, the BC Court of Appeal ordered a new trial for Bacon in connection with the Surrey Six killings after prosecutors appealed a December 2017 stay of the charges involved.

Bacon has been in jail since his arrest in 2009.

This is a developing story. More to come.