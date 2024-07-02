Grouse Mountain reopens after Skyride shutdown stranded hikers

Grouse Mountain reopened Tuesday, not quite 48 hours after the Skyride lift was turned off for unscheduled maintenance.

A brief message on the attraction's website Tuesday afternoon indicated that the Skyride, chalet facilities and mountaintop activities had resumed. The lift was listed as operating from 12:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the day, and most other open activities showed start times in the afternoon.

The mountain had remained closed to start the day, as crews performed maintenance work on the Skyride – which was turned off Sunday, leaving some hikers stranded for hours.

While hikers were welcome on the Grouse Grind during the closure, they were warned that they would have to make their own way down the mountain using the BCMC trail.

The Grouse chalet was also closed, meaning there was no food or water available at the summit.

Adam Rootman, communications director for Grouse Mountain Resort, told CTV News the Skyride tram was shut down Sunday due to a "system fault" warning.

On social media, some hikers recounted waiting for hours as staff provided them food and beverages.

"On behalf of Grouse Mountain, I just want to apologize to everybody that was on the mountain top," Rootman said Monday. "Safety is our number one concern, so we needed to not operate the tram under these conditions."

Four people had to be helped down the mountain by crews from North Shore Rescue and the District of North Vancouver's fire department, including one hiker with an injured ankle.

Grouse Mountain recently decommissioned one of its two Skyride trams, and is in the process of replacing the remaining one with a new “state-of-the-art” lift system, which is expected to enter the testing phase this fall.

The upgraded lift – which will include 27 eight-person gondola cabins – is expected to open in November.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander