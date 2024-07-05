Stranger assault: Man punched in the face outside Richmond mall, RCMP say

Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward after an alleged stranger assault was reported outside a busy shopping mall in Richmond, B.C., this week.

Richmond RCMP said the victim was punched in the face by a stranger in the 6500 block of No. 3 Road – the area of CF Richmond Centre – shortly before noon on Tuesday.

"This is a busy time of day in the downtown core of Richmond so we believe there are people out there who witnessed this assault or the events leading up to it," said Cpl. Adriana O'Malley, in a news release. "We are appealing to anyone who was in the area to contact us."

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Officers from the Richmond RCMP Bike Unit responded to the incident, and determined a suspect entered the mall around 11:30 a.m. and left at 11:57 a.m.

The alleged assault – which authorities descried as "unprovoked" – happened after the suspect exited the shopping centre, according to the RCMP.

Mounties described the suspect as a Black man, 5'9" tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve top, black pants, white and blue Jordan 11 runners and white backpack at the time of the incident.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-20647.

The public can also leave tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.