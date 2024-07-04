VANCOUVER
    Groups announce community-led police oversight in Vancouver

    A number of community groups in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have banded together to create a new police oversight project.

    Details are being shared at a news conference at the headquarters of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users on Thursday morning.

    In a media advisory, the groups cite "years of high-profile … deaths and injuries" related to policing on Hastings Street as the motivation behind the project.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     

