Green Party leader makes surprise, last-minute trip to back B.C. candidates

Victoria -

Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul arrived Saturday morning on a last-minute trip to British Columbia to show her support for two Green incumbents in Parliament.

Paul landed at Victoria International Airport amidst cheers from dozens of supporters waving Elizabeth May signs.

The former Green Party leader is campaigning to keep her seat in Saanich-Gulf Islands, which she handily won in 2019 with over 49 per cent of the vote.

“Welcome, welcome to Vancouver Island,” May said after hugging Paul in the terminal.

Paul is holding a news conference with May and other Green Party candidates at Lime Bay Park in Victoria.

Later in the afternoon, she’ll join May again at a volunteer rally for candidates in the Victoria area.

Paul’s team didn’t release a full schedule, and it’s unclear if she plans to travel to Nanaimo-Ladysmith to campaign for the other Green incumbent, Paul Manly.

Manly was re-elected to the seat in 2019 with 34.6 per cent of the vote, after winning it in a byelection held earlier that year after the NDP’s Sheila Malcolmson stepped down.

Paul has spent the vast majority of the past weeks campaigning in her Toronto riding where she hopes to win a seat for the first time.

The latest Nanos Research polls for CTV News and the Globe & Mail show 3.9 per cent of decided voters planning to vote Green, a slight drop from at the start of the campaign.

Support for the Green Party in B.C., however, has held relatively steady.

Just two per cent of decided voters nationally would select Paul as their preferred Prime Minister, behind the Bloc Quebecois and People’s Party of Canada leaders.

The polls surveyed 1,200 voters across Canada from Sep. 15-17, with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.