Gravity coaster, bike park coming to Grouse Mountain in 2025

Thrill-seekers visiting Grouse Mountain will soon have a couple more activities to choose from.

The resort announced it’s building a gravity-powered coaster and a mountain bike park, both with a planned opening in spring 2025.

The coaster is set to take visitors on an “exhilarating ride of twists and turns, weaving through a series of old growth trees and exciting features before being greeted by an awe-inspiring view of Vancouver.”

Grouse says the first stage of construction on the coaster was completed last year, and laying down the 1,434 metres of track is “well underway.” Elsewhere on the North Shore, Cypress Mountain has a gravity-fed adventure ride.

The “Mountain Coaster” will take riders down a 919-metre vertical descent and a 91-metre vertical drop followed by a 515-metre ascent back to the top of the mountain—at speeds up to 45 km/h.

“For guests who don’t ski or snowboard at Grouse Mountain, it is a side of the resort, and Vancouver, that they’ve likely never seen before,” said Grouse president Michael Cameron in a media release Thursday. “Located to the skier's left of The Cut, the design of the coaster has allowed us to maintain the integrity of the mountain by incorporating the old growth trees along the journey of the track.”

The other new offering coming in the spring is slated to be the first chairlift-accessed bike park on the North Shore. The Screaming Eagle lift will take bikers to a series of trails ranging from beginner to expert difficulty.

The resort says building the bike trails is also “well underway,” with work continuing through the summer and fall. Designers with Gravity Logic, the team behind the mountain bike park at Whistler, are involved in the project.

The new attractions are part of a $9-million development plan that also includes the new gondola set to open in the winter.

“The addition of the gondola has allowed us to explore a whole mountain of opportunities not previously available with our current Skyride,” said Cameron. “It’s an exciting time for Grouse and we’re so happy to be sharing these new amenities with our community.”