VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Government closes bottom-contact fishing near rare B.C. coral reef

    This image from Fisheries and Oceans Canada shows the Lophelia Reef. This image from Fisheries and Oceans Canada shows the Lophelia Reef.
    Share

    Federal authorities have closed Canada's only known live coral reef in the Pacific Ocean to all commercial and recreational bottom-contact fishing.

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the indefinite closure came into effect on Feb. 14 for the Lophelia Reef, located in the Finlayson Channel of the British Columbia coast about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

    The department says the reef was first discovered in 2021 and is the most northern known coral reef in the Pacific Ocean.

    Officials say that while the area is remote and not widely fished, there is evidence of damage to the coral, likely due to bottom-contact fishing.

    The Fisheries Department says the closure is needed to protect the “globally unique” site that is both environmentally sensitive and culturally significant to local First Nations.

    The coral reef is currently being assessed for a Parks Canada National Marine Conservation Area Reserve.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?

    Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News