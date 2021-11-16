Give Back While Getting Into The Holiday Spirit With Homes For The Holidays

VANCOUVER -

It’s time to deck the halls and trim up the tree once again.

Holiday lights and décor can be the source of cheer through the season.

The 17th Annual Homes for the Holidays presented by Nicola Wealth is a fantastic event for getting in the spirit.

Five festive virtual home tours can be enjoyed from the leisure and comfort of your own home.

The event runs from November 20th through December 5th and is hosted this year by Todd and Rabecca Talbot.

Every ticket sold supports Kids Help Phone.

Kids Help Phone is Canada’s only 24/7 e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French.

Take part in Homes for the Holidays ensures that someone is always there when support is needed for any issue, big or small.

In addition to the virtual home tours the 2021 Kids Help Phone Homes for the Holidays Online Auction is already underway.

This is a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping while supporting this important cause.

There are plenty of items to bid on such as spa and sport packages, jewelry, dining gift certificates and amazing getaways.