Get Through the Holidays with Ease with Smart Home Design and Technology

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season is upon us, which means plenty of holiday hosting and baking up delicious treats.

Designer Glen Peloso joined CTV Morning Live to share how smart technology can help get you through the holidays with ease.

Smart faucets are the perfect companions for holiday baking.

The U by MOEN Smart Faucet acts like an extra pair of hands in the kitchen.

The faucet can be controlled by voice activation, hand motion, a smart speaker or the Moen Network app.

This means you never even have to touch the faucet handle.

Water can be dispensed at desired temperatures and measurements.

The new Moen Cia Bathroom Collection is also a great addition to a home.

It offers modern style and technology all in one faucet.

It features a LifeShine finish, which makes it durable and guaranteed not to tarnish, corrode or flake off.

It is a WaterSense product, which means it meets efficiency and performance criteria outlined by the Energy Star Program.

After a dinner or holiday party no one wants to be stuck cleaning up.

Peloso recommended leaving the task to the new iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum.

This is their first vacuum to feature PrecisionVision Navigation, which recognizes objects and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords.

Its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal allows the j7+ to empty itself for up to 60 days.

To keep all the smart home technology running Peloso recommends a tp-link Deco X60.

This helps boost the home with clearer and stronger Wi-Fi signal, which creates faster connections.

To learn more check out the full video with Glen Peloso from CTV Morning Live.