VANCOUVER -- Starting at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, British Columbia will begin sending vaccine appointment invites to registered residents 18-years-old and up.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout expanded to include those 25 and up Friday evening, and people over the age of 20 on Saturday.

A series of drop-in clinics will also open in Surrey in the coming week which will be open to Surrey residents aged 18 and up.

“Our immunization efforts in Surrey are expanding rapidly, and we’re finding new ways to offer vaccines to people and protect communities against COVID-19,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

“We’re making great progress, and we need to keep going. These new clinics will help us reach more people in Surrey and help them get immunized in a way that works for them.”

Four dates have been set aside for the drop-in clinics, which will see 4,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines administered.

The province says 1,000 shots will be available each day and as people arrive in line they will be given a wrist band and a same-day appointment time.

This week's drop-in vaccinations, available to the first 1,000 people each day, will be at Bear Creek Park on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18 and at Surrey Sport and Leisure on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.

The clinics will open at 8 a.m. and run until 7 p.m., or until all the shots have been given.

The announcement of the drop-in clinics comes on the heels of similar efforts in late April, when Fraser Health opened an unannounced drop-in vaccine clinic at Newton Athletic Park for anyone over the age of 18.

Hundreds began lining up in the early hours of April 28 for one of the coveted spots, with some people complaining about queue-jumpers and poor organization.

Rumours spread on social media that the clinic would open again the next day, along with another one at Bear Creek Park.

Hundreds more turned up at each location, with some arriving as early as 4:00 a.m., only to be disappointed when it was announced that there would not be any vaccines administered at either location that day.

More than half of all eligible adults in B.C. have now received at least one shot, with more than 2.3 million total doses handed out so far.

Those who haven’t registered can still do so through the online Get Vaccinated portal.