Across the Lower Mainland on Saturday, gas prices were down four cents from this time last year.

"There has been no movement in global oil supplies and global oil prices so we got a little bit of a break," said Dan McTeague with GasPriceWizard.com

Drivers enjoyed prices as low $1.17 per litre at Costco in Abbotsford, while other gas stations remained constant at $1.19 in that city.

McTeague explained, "if you are selling for $1.17 you're taking a bit of a loss and are perhaps able to sell something else in the store."

Many drivers were surprised that prices remained this low despite the Canada Day long weekend.

"We do like to think prices go up on long weekends, it's clear that didn't happen this year," said McTeague.

In Vancouver, prices bottomed out at $139.9 with some gas stations remaining at $1.50 per litre.

McTeague warned drivers that come Monday the prices will jump at least a few cents.

"That's when the provincial government and Tanslink are able to add an additional 1.5 cents per litre plus GST and that’s a permanent tax on fuel going forward," he said.