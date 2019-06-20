Drivers got some brief relief at the pumps overnight when gas prices dropped in parts of the Vancouver area.

Late Wednesday some motorists were able to fill up at just 126.9 cents per litre. The decreased price was available at Chevron and Petro-Canada stations near First Avenue and Rupert Street.

Posts on tracking site GasBuddy.com suggested other stations were charging similar prices at night, including the Chevron on Victoria Drive and East 36th Avenue.

But the break was short-lived. The price at the pump was back up by morning at many stations in the city.

Some reported paying 133.9 cents, while others Vancouver stations were charging as much as 141.9.